News
Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
2021-03-11 13:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up for ECB
2021-03-11 12:30:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
News
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up for ECB

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • EUR/USD Faces First Resistance Test After Bounce Back
  • EUR/GBP in Oversold Territory

EUR/USD | A benign inflation report and a somewhat mediocre US 10Y auction has been enough weigh on the greenback and by extension, lift EUR/USD back to the mid-1.19s. This provides the first test of resistance for the countertrend move in the pair and thus today’s close will be key as to whether EUR/USD can push to better levels. Failure to do so and focus will return to a move towards the 200DMA. However, the direction in the Euro will likely be determined by the current moves in US fixed income, which has recently been the key driver behind the gains in the greenback. Looking at the topside technical levels, resistance is ahead at 1.2010-20 with 1.2042 (100DMA) above.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% -4% -5%
Weekly 17% -14% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP | The sell-off in EUR/GBP has been consistent since the beginning and largely insulated from the recent recovery in the USD. Meanwhile, the narrative over the vaccine trade in the cross has been well documented since January, and arguably this may have played its course already. That said, with the 20DMA continuing to cap any bounces in the cross, momentum remains tilted to the downside. The one caution I would add however, is that the RSI is currently in oversold territory and thus chasing lower levels from here are not appealing, the snapback higher on Feb 25th being the most obvious example. In turn, the view here is to fade rallies from 0.8640-60 (20DMA). On the downside, key support resides at the swing low at 0.8540.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up for ECB

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% 0% 3%
Weekly 10% -17% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Must read for Fibonacci Technical Indicators on FX Pairs

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

