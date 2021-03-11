Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
EUR/USD, ECB Price Analysis & News
- ECB PEPP Purchases Will be Significantly Higher in Next Quarter
- ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged as Expected
ECB to PEPP Purchases to Run at a Significantly Faster Rate
As widely expected the ECB left monetary policy settings unchanged. That said, with the focus on the ECB’s possible response to the move higher in nominal bond yields, the ECB have announced that their PEPP purchases will operate at significantly higher pace over the next quarter. In reaction to the slightly more dovish than expected statement, EUR/USD and Bund yields have come under pressure, while the DAX briefly jumped to session highs. EUR/USD levels to watch.
Monitoring ECB Press Conference
For monitoring the ECB Press Conference the @DailyFXTeam Twitter Handle will provide a rolling headline update.
A summary of ECB President Lagarde’s press conference will be provided after the presser has finished circa 1430GMT.
EURUSD, German Bund Instant Reaction
Source: Refinitiv
