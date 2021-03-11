News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-11 13:40:00
2021-03-11 13:40:00
Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
2021-03-11 13:00:00
2021-03-11 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
2021-03-11 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
2021-03-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
2021-03-11 04:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.69% Wall Street: 0.42% France 40: 0.31% Germany 30: 0.25% FTSE 100: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/47qwkM2By4
  • -Not targeting Euro exchange rate -Carefully monitoring FX for inflation
  • $Gold put in a breakout overnight, finally pushed above this key zone but looks like $XAU did not enjoy this morning's ECB announcement - pulling right back to test support at prior res https://t.co/qpGvOtIrcH https://t.co/uV8MccwbjP
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Macroeconomic Projections due at 14:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-11
  • Is the $USD bear making a comeback? #FOMC next Wed and doesn't look like Lagarde pushed $EURUSD weakness this morn. very modulated msg. Past three days have been esp visible on bearish $DXY theme resistance showed on Monday at the 23.6% Fibo of the 2020 major move https://t.co/s8gGHriUi2
  • - Possible that at the end of this year inflation hits 2% - However, the ECB will look through this
  • - We are not doing yield curve control
  • After ECB President Christine Lagarde's press conference ends, you should take a few minutes and read about how she's (among other women) changing the world of finance, economics, and business, in a profile from my colleagues Weld Royal and Izaac Brook: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/03/05/Three-Women-Leaders-Changing-Finance-Economics-and-Business.html
  • - We are not yield curve control
  • - Next Monday don't expect Big PEPP rise - Large redemptions due on Monday
Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD, ECB Price Analysis & News

  • ECB PEPP Purchases Will be Significantly Higher in Next Quarter
  • ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged as Expected

ECB to PEPP Purchases to Run at a Significantly Faster Rate

As widely expected the ECB left monetary policy settings unchanged. That said, with the focus on the ECB’s possible response to the move higher in nominal bond yields, the ECB have announced that their PEPP purchases will operate at significantly higher pace over the next quarter. In reaction to the slightly more dovish than expected statement, EUR/USD and Bund yields have come under pressure, while the DAX briefly jumped to session highs. EUR/USD levels to watch.

Monitoring ECB Press Conference

For monitoring the ECB Press Conference the @DailyFXTeam Twitter Handle will provide a rolling headline update.

A summary of ECB President Lagarde’s press conference will be provided after the presser has finished circa 1430GMT.

The European Central Bank: A Forex Trader’s Guide

EURUSD, German Bund Instant Reaction

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

