Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or Is a Reversal Afoot?

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Susceptible to Large Pullback as RSI Divergence Persists
2021-03-10 20:00:00
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes Recovery After Cratering to Trendline Support
2021-03-10 21:00:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, AUD, CAD, JPY, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-10 17:43:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • White House Press Secretary says Americans set to start receiving stimulus checks in March - BBG
  • The US Dollar may rise against ASEAN currencies like the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah as longer-term Treasury yields climb. Will the BoC and ECB help cool bond markets? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Go8k4YpN8j https://t.co/VtJHM5sBiC
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.93% Gold: 0.41% Silver: 0.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/1eJ3DhTodF
  • #Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or is a Reversal Afoot? - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/11/Bitcoin-Outlook-BTC-Poised-to-Break-to-Fresh-Highs-or-Is-a-Reversal-Afoot.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr #BTC #BTCUSD https://t.co/UO4vQ5PTvq
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.14% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5ye1LWRUfu
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.25%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 85.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QetUgN7Qp6
  • The Swiss Franc has seen significant losses versus the US Dollar, British Pound and New Zealand Dollar this year so far. Will the rally in USD/CHF, GBP/CHF and NZD/CHF continue? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/nAyR2gGLJg https://t.co/4JWpCbkHI9
  • A lower-than-expected US core CPI figure sent Wall Street stocks broadly higher as inflation fears eased. The reflation trade is back in centerstage after House approval of the US$ 1.9 trillion stimulus plan. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/11/Dow-Jones-Gains-on-Inflation-Relief-Nikkei-225-ASX-200-May-Climb.html https://t.co/Ul0yWOOyUe
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (+0.31%) S&P 500 (+0.36%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.48%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang: US manipulator criteria unfit for recent changes, Taiwan's trade surplus with the US not due to FX. Taiwan trade surplus grew on strong US demand for chips -BBG
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or Is a Reversal Afoot?

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or Is a Reversal Afoot?

Daniel Moss, Analyst

Bitcoin, BTC/USD, Technical Analysis, IGCS – Talking Points:

  • Bitcoin has rallied significantly in March, after toppling lower at the tail end of last month.
  • However, short-term technical signals suggest a reversal lower could be on the cards.
Advertisement

As predicted in previous reports, Bitcoin’s dive lower from its February high proved to be nothing more than a counter-trend correction, as the popular digital currency recovers lost ground and eyes a push to fresh record highs. However, several bearish technical signals suggest that BTC could reverse lower in the coming days, despite its fundamental outlook remaining fairly positive. Here are the key levels to watch for BTC/USD.

BTC/USD Daily Chart – Bearish RSI Divergence Hints at Fading Upside Momentum

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or Is a Reversal Afoot?

BTC/USD daily chart created using Tradingview

BTC/USD appears to be eyeing a push to fresh record highs, as buyers key in on the current all-time high set on February 21 (58321).

However, significant bearish RSI divergence hints at fading bullish momentum and may ultimately trigger a short-term reversal lower, if buyers fail to hurdle the yearly high.

That being said, a significant amount of divergence has been displayed since the start of 2021, with the price of BTC climbing as much as 101%.

Nevertheless, if psychological resistance at 60,000 holds firm, a correction back towards the monthly low (46417) could be on the cards.

Alternatively, a daily close above 60,000 would probably signal the resumption of the primary uptrend and bring the 61.8% (61298) and 78.6% Fibonaccis (66226) into play.

BTC/USD 4-Hour Chart – Double Top Reversal Taking Shape?

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or Is a Reversal Afoot?

BTC/USD 4-hour chart created using Tradingview

Zooming into the 4-hour chart reinforces the slightly bearish outlook depicted on the daily timeframe, as price carves out a possible Double Top reversal pattern.

Bearish RSI divergence, in tandem with a potential bearish crossover on the MACD indicator, suggests that the path of least resistance may be lower.

Sliding back below the 8-EMA (55369) would probably intensify near-term selling pressure and generate a pullback towards range support at 51800 – 52500. Breaching that brings the sentiment-defining 200-MA (48864) into the crosshairs.

Ultimately, a convincing break above the February high (58321) is needed to open the door for price to challenge the landmark 60,000 mark.

Bitcoin Outlook: BTC Poised to Break to Fresh Highs or Is a Reversal Afoot?

Retail trader data shows 66.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.94 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.64% lower than yesterday and 9.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.35% higher than yesterday and 6.48% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Bitcoin price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

