S&P 500, Gold Jumps to Highs, USD Dips on US CPI

News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Brittle as Risk Storm Nears
2021-03-10 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Vulnerable to a Pullback as Yield Resurges. US Inflation Data in Focus
2021-03-10 06:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
News
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
Real Time News
  • W/r/t Biden's stimulus...this isn't like your usual run-of-the-mill fiscal policy it takes up to 6-9 months to spill into the real economy. Direct cash payments could prove stimulative much sooner. >4% US CPI is possible by May'21. And the Fed will look through it, undeterred.
  • Some scratch math after the February US CPI report... If headline US CPI continues to grow at +0.4% m/m, then headline US inflation rate will reach 3.82% y/y by May 2021. Base effect at work given slouch in US CPI March-June 2020. And the Fed will look through it, undeterred.
  • $usd back down to support after cpi release https://t.co/s6XKpwlKkO https://t.co/ks9Tts7Rpn
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate MoM (FEB) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.2% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate MoM (FEB) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • 🇺🇸 Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) Actual: 1.7% Expected: 1.7% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • 🇺🇸 Core Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) Actual: 1.3% Expected: 1.4% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • Please join @MBForex at 9:30 EST/14:30 GMT for your weekly market check in. Register here: https://t.co/GCL0TzKAzX https://t.co/5pW3FoaJEb
  • Knowing how to accurately value a stock enables traders to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the stock market. Find out the difference between a stock's market and intrinsic value, and the importance of the two here: https://t.co/QszmdZFxlk https://t.co/0J0Ae66wmT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.19%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 81.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/guWLBSFOig
S&P 500, Gold Jumps to Highs, USD Dips on US CPI

S&P 500, Gold Jumps to Highs, USD Dips on US CPI

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, NFP Price Analysis & News

  • US CPI Matches Estimates, Core CPI Softer Than Expected
  • USD Dips, Gold Gains, S&P 500 at Session Highs

US CPI Matches Estimates, Core CPI Misses

BOTTOM LINE: The headline US CPI rose in line with expectations at 1.7% for the yearly rate, while the month on month reading matched estimates of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the core figures both yearly and monthly fell short of expectations by 0.1ppts. Overall, this is a slightly softer inflation report, however, the near term outlook remains that inflation will be pushing higher due to base effects, a message that has been reiterated by the Federal Reserve who forecast temporary spikes in inflation.

MARKET REACTION: In response to the slightly lower than expected core figures, price action has been relatively choppy with the greenback initially moving lower, to dip back below 92.00, while gold and US equities saw a modest bounce as US yields fell. Overall the moves are relatively contained with the figures remaining well within the range of forecasts.

USD, US RATES & GOLD REACTION TO US CPI

S&amp;P 500, Gold Jumps to Highs, USD Dips on US CPI

Source: Refintiv

LOOKING AHEAD: The fixed income complex will remain a focal point with the upcoming US 10Y auction results due to be released at 1800GMT, which comes after yesterday’s strong 3Y auction. With that in mind, should today’s auction proved to be relatively strong, this is likely to ease the upside pressure in US yields and thus weigh on the greenback against its major counterparts.

How to Trade After a News Release

DATA OVERVIEW: DailyFX Economic Calendar

S&amp;P 500, Gold Jumps to Highs, USD Dips on US CPI

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

