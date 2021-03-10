News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Vulnerable to a Pullback as Yield Resurges. US Inflation Data in Focus
2021-03-10 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Jumps, Bear Market Bounce or Something More?
2021-03-09 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
IBEX 35 Consolidates Strong Uptrend as Key Fibonacci Resistance is Broken

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • The stock market is trailing the move in bond yields
  • IBEX 35 consolidates a strong bullish uptrend as it pushes through its most recent Fibonacci resistance
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

European indices are struggling to get back on track after a bit of a shakedown in yesterday’s session as the reflation trade seemed to take a pause amid a stellar performance from the tech-heavy Nasdaq. This sudden halt to the rotation out of tech and into value stocks that will benefit from a rise in yields and inflation seems to be just that, a pause for the Nasdaq to catch its breath before the correction continues.

How to Manage the Emotions of Trading

The performance in equity markets continues to prove that stocks are having a delayed reaction to the bond market – remember it took about a week for stocks to start their selloff after the rapid rise in yields – given that the busiest days for equities seem to come during relative calmness in the bond market. If we look at yesterday, when Tesla shot up around 19%, the US 10-year yield was only marginally lower, about 5 bps from the high seen on Monday.

IBEX 35 Levels

Focusing on Spain, the IBEX 35 is still holding on to the strong uptrend since the beginning of February, finding continued support on the rising trendline. Monday’s push higher was able to break above the 61.8% Fibonacci at 8,450, cementing even further the bullish trend in the index, and this level is now acting as short-term support. The momentum indicators are showing that further upside is still possible before overbought conditions are strong enough to pose a threat, so I expect the IBEX 35 to try and attempt to reach the next resistance at 8,625.

Continuing the trend we’ve seen in the last year, the next Fibonacci level to keep an eye out for is the 76.4% at 9,075, but it is likely that we drift horizontally within the 61.8% and 76.4% before we see an attempt to break higher, given how the rise from the 50% Fibonacci to current levels has taken over a month to consolidate. To the downside, I expect the ascending trendline to continue offering good support around the 8,340 area if the 8,450 Fibonacci level doesn’t hold.

Fibonacci for a Multi-Market Trader’s Approach

IBEX 35 Daily chart

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

AVERAGE INFECTION RATE FALLS DRASTICALLY IN SPAIN

The health situation in Spain is improving rapidly, with the national average infection rate per 100,000 having fallen below 150 from over 400 less than a month ago, and this strong descending tendency seems set to continue. The local government has decided to restrict movement within the country for the upcoming Easter holiday but hasn’t yet decided whether to cancel international travel to the country, meaning that a resident in Spain could be prohibited from traveling over state lines but a foreigner could fly into the Balearics or Canary islands, something which has been well received by the insular governments as they attempt to rebuild their main source of income.

Overall, the country seems to be in a strong position to continue improving its situation and aim to regain some normalcy for the upcoming summer season. The government has set a goal to have 70% of the population vaccinated by the end of the summer in hopes of increasing travel to and from the country, although some of the new variants still pose a threat and have lead to some hotspots in the mainland.

Spanish infection rate per 100,000 people

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

IBEX 35