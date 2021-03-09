News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Perched Atop 200-MA with ECB In Focus
2021-03-09 07:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open
2021-03-09 14:50:00
Gold Price Outlook: Rising Yields Threaten Bull Flag Breakdown
2021-03-08 22:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • House to vote on stimulus bill tomorrow. $USD $DIA $SPY $QQQ
  • Hey traders! Get your Tuesday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/AgwuEL6UhM
  • $USD is testing a big spot here at 91.93 - 38.2 of the 2011-2017 major move yesterday's resistance came-in right around the 23.6% retracement of the 2020 major move $DXY big spot on the chart - can cut either way, short-term bullish, longer-term bearish. #FOMC next Wed. https://t.co/I46pt7IiXO https://t.co/0LdrFUfgng
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.63% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.61% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.46% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.34% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/3XZBi34plu
  • House received Senate relief bill, clearing way for vote today. $USD $DIA $SPY $QQQ
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.77% Wall Street: 0.78% Germany 30: 0.37% France 40: 0.24% FTSE 100: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/N4biNa6pLd
  • $GBPUSD has slightly rebounded from the three week lows set late last week. The pair is now trading back around the 1.3900 level after trading in the 1.3800 range yesterday. $GBP $USD https://t.co/RdQWCz5Duh
  • Tesla is up +12% from yday's close, what a start to the day $TSLA https://t.co/C1VkROAyQh https://t.co/RF8ZvCsy21
  • The $QQQ (Nasdaq 100 ETF) is eyeing the 310 head-and-shoulders neckline as former support as new resistance: https://t.co/xT2VHruHkx
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.27% Gold: 1.92% Oil - US Crude: -1.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/APxKxP8Nmx
US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open

US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis & News

  • US Tech Stocks Find Reprieve
  • US Dollar Rally on Hold
  • Gold Pops on Softer USD and Yields

QUICK TAKE: US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back

Equities: A turnaround in tech has dominated the pre-Wall Street open price action in the equity space with Nasdaq futures up 2% amid a pullback in US yields. However, equity markets remain choppy and with US yields biased to the upside, tech stocks are likely

Euro Stoxx 50 Sector Breakdown

Outperformers:Utilities (2.2%), Technology (1.6%),Consumer Staples (0.8%)

Laggards: Basic Materials (-1.2%), Financials (-0.9%), Industrials (-0.2%)

US Futures: S&P 500 (0.9%), DJIA (0.3%), Nasdaq 100 (2.3%)

Intra-day FX Performance

US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open

USD: A modest pullback in the US Dollar following the abovementioned slide in US yields. However, while this has lifted the greenback’s counterparts, trading conditions remain choppy and short-term in nature for now. Alongside this, markets appear to be gauging what side of the USD smile are we at, given that the notable upgrades in US growth relative to the rest of the world suggests that that we are on the right side, underpinning the greenback. That said, on the tech front, resistance resides at 92.50, with the 200DMA above at 92.87.

US Dollar Chart: Daily Time

US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open

Elsewhere, Treasury auctions will be in focus, beginning with the 3Y today. Should the auction highlight weak demand, expect yields to march higher once again.

US 3YAuction Details:

US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open

Source: Refinitiv

Commodities: A much need reprieve for gold, up over 2% for the session as softer yields and USD underpins, which also coincided with strong support from 1670. However, as I said in the weekly gold report the technical landscape is unlikely to change until there is a close above 1760.

Looking ahead: DailyFX Calendar

US Dollar Rally Halts, Gold Bounces Back - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Sentiment Positive, Strong USD Dominating Trading | Webinar
Market Sentiment Positive, Strong USD Dominating Trading | Webinar
2021-03-09 13:30:00
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar Awaits BoC Decision
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar Awaits BoC Decision
2021-03-09 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near
2021-03-09 11:50:00
CAC 40, FTSE MIB Continue Steady Pace Higher, Focus on ECB Response to Yields
CAC 40, FTSE MIB Continue Steady Pace Higher, Focus on ECB Response to Yields
2021-03-09 10:30:00
Advertisement