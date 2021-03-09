Market Sentiment Positive, Strong USD Dominating Trading | Webinar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Perched Atop 200-MA with ECB In Focus
2021-03-09 07:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook: Rising Yields Threaten Bull Flag Breakdown
2021-03-08 22:45:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
News
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
Real Time News
  • Noteworthy event risk facing the US Dollar today includes a 3-year Treasury note auction ($58b) at 18:00 GMT; Directional bias for $USD price action remains largely focused on yields and interest rate differentials #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/Kp4ssVWa4q
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.07% Wall Street: 0.36% Germany 30: 0.31% France 40: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nJNHZ0D0fT
  • DAX out of consolidation into record territory. CAC working on filling the February 2020 gap. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/ctEiqwSILe https://t.co/cuOlttvB9Y
  • $USD strength has calmed overnight as equity futes have caught a bid $DXY has pulled back to Fibo support, testing around the ~92 handle if today's bar can close as a bearish engulf - could be a strong reversal signal https://t.co/MRGsLvObRa
  • @nickcawley1 @DailyFX ah yes, great call - $CADJPY getting that macro drive from oil prices w/ $CAD plus the $Yen weakness theme. that trend has been so smooth of late https://t.co/GDHVKRVjnr
  • GBP/JPY is a lovely trade atm....along with another favourite CAD/JPY #yen #chf #gbp @DailyFX https://t.co/dSGbqyJKUM https://t.co/GfCaQtyzTd
  • yet another fresh high for $GBPJPY, that Yen weakness theme still running https://t.co/5VAlBp0bgc https://t.co/tSJ9kxrzIK
  • ECB Settled EUR 18.2bln of gross emergency bond purchases last week
  • ECB increased pace of gross emergency bond-buying last week. #ECB $EUR
  • #Bitcoin is strengthening today, rising from a morning low of $50,000 to currently trade above $54,000, its highest level in two weeks. $BTC https://t.co/y3G6wwhgGl
Market Sentiment Positive, Strong USD Dominating Trading | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence is currently high as the global economy recovers from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
  • This session the markets are pausing for breath but US Treasury yields will likely continue to rise in future, boosting the US Dollar, and that USD strength is dominating market trading.
Traders confident of global recovery

Traders are optimistic that the global economy is recovering, partly thanks to the efforts of central banks and governments to keep monetary policy easy and ensure that fiscal policy is loose too. That is boosting US Treasury yields on fears that a swift recovery could lift inflation and that, in turn, is helping to strengthen the US Dollar.

This USD strength will likely continue once the current pause for breath is over. Other trends that will likely persist are the move into value stocks that were hit hard by the pandemic from tech company stocks, rising oil prices, a higher bitcoin price and weaker gold prices.

US Dollar Basket, One-Hour Timeframe (February 25 – March 9, 2021)

Latest US Dollar price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -2% 2%
Weekly 12% -11% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

You can also read more here about sentiment analysis in forex trading

Building Confidence in Trading
--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar Awaits BoC Decision
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar Awaits BoC Decision
2021-03-09 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near
2021-03-09 11:50:00
CAC 40, FTSE MIB Continue Steady Pace Higher, Focus on ECB Response to Yields
CAC 40, FTSE MIB Continue Steady Pace Higher, Focus on ECB Response to Yields
2021-03-09 10:30:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: Upbeat South African GDP Data Bolsters Rand
USD/ZAR Outlook: Upbeat South African GDP Data Bolsters Rand
2021-03-09 10:14:00
