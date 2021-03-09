News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Perched Atop 200-MA with ECB In Focus
2021-03-09 07:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
Gold Price Outlook: Rising Yields Threaten Bull Flag Breakdown
2021-03-08 22:45:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Two steps forward, one step back – Bitcoin (BTC/USD) eyes new high.
  • Ethereum (ETH/USD) looking at $2,000+ again.
Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

The cryptocurrency market is turning higher again, continuing a pattern of ‘two steps forward, one step back’ that has helped it make repeated all-time highs. If you listen to cryptocurrency Twitter, ‘buy the dip’ rules the market and if seen over a longer time-frame, this strategy continues to work. In its latest iteration, BTC/USD fell from around $58,000 back to $43,000 in a week before turning back higher to its current level near $54,000. The market is awash for reasons for the move higher, but as always the cryptocurrency space is fueled more by sentiment than identifiable reason. Bitcoin may be being adopted by more businesses and used on balance sheets, but it is the drive and will of traders for higher prices across the board that continues to move the market for now. Against this backdrop, the real risk remains to short the market, especially with volatility levels at or close to all-time highs.

How to Manage the Emotions of Trading

Note on the Bitcoin chart that when BTC/USD approached its prior high of $42,000 on February 8, the coin accelerated sharply higher in the same day. To a slightly lesser extent, this also happened on December 16 when it broke the prior high of around $20,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – March 9, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near

Ethereum (ETH/USD) continues to probe higher and looks set to make a fresh attempt at $2,000 and higher. ETH/USD needs then to keep that level before it can push higher and the chart set-up suggests that this is possible. Volatility remains near record levels and will not stop any sharp move higher.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – March 9, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - New All-Time Highs Near

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Bitcoin
Bullish
Ethereum
Mixed