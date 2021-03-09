News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Perched Atop 200-MA with ECB In Focus
2021-03-09 07:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold Price Outlook: Rising Yields Threaten Bull Flag Breakdown
2021-03-08 22:45:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar Awaits BoC Decision

Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar Awaits BoC Decision

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD/CAD, BOC Price Analysis & News

  • BoC Expected to Stand Pat on Policy
  • BoC Likely to Acknowledge Strong Recovery in Accompanying Statement

OVERVIEW: The Bank of Canada is expected to maintain current monetary policy with the overnight rate to remain at 0.25%, alongside no changes in the current pace (CAD 4bln/week) and composition in QE. The current stance from the BoC is that the policy rate will remain on hold until 2023. However, in light of the notable recovery in the Canadian economy relative to the bank’s own forecast and the surge in oil prices, the BoC will likely address this by stating that the economy has been stronger than previously assumed. That said, while expectations will rise over a possible taper announcement, with no monetary policy report until the April meeting, it is unlikely that the BoC will announce any notable changes.

How to Trade Forex News: An Introduction

ECONOMIC DATA: The BoC look to have underestimated the recovery in the Canadian economy with growth far surpassing the central bank’s forecast. GDP in Q4 rose by 9.6%, double the BoC’s forecast, while the current 3-5% tracking of Q1 GDP looks to come significantly ahead of the BoC’s estimate of -2.5%. Reminder, the BoC Governor recently stated that the “a complete recovery is still a long way off, monetary policy will need to provide stimulus for a considerable period”, as such, the central bank will be cautious in withdrawing stimulus too early. However, with the acknowledgement that the economy is stronger than the bank assumed, this could see a modest support for the Loonie.

Taking a look at the BoC’s MPR assumptions, the central bank looks to be lagging current market developments with oil prices surging since the January meeting, while further gains are expected after the OPEC+ and Saudi surprise. Alongside this, with a large US fiscal stimulus package on the horizon, this supports the case that the BoC will likely highlight their growing confidence over a rebound in the economy, due to not only domestic factors but also spill-over effects from strong US growth, a factor that should underpin CAD going forward. This is also a reason why I favour further gains against funding currencies (CHF), as well as the AUD amid a US vs China growth narrative.

MPR JANUARY ASSUMPTIONS

Brent close to $50 (Currently $69)

WTI close to $50 (Currently $66)

WCS close to $35 (Currently $54)

Bank of Canada Preview: Canadian Dollar Awaits BoC Decision

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

