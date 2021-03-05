News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: Unfazed Fed, Real Yields to Undermine EUR/USD
2021-03-05 07:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Eyes 2019 High Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-05 15:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
2021-03-05 00:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
USDJPY Charges Higher Between Post-Powell Yield Rally and Nasdaq Breakdown
2021-03-05 04:30:00
US Dollar Rocketing Higher with Yields on Solid NFP Report

US Dollar Rocketing Higher with Yields on Solid NFP Report

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD PRICE ACTION SNAPPING HIGHER ALONGSIDE TREASURY YIELDS AS FEBRUARY 2021 NFP REPORT TOPS FORECAST

  • US Dollar trading on its front foot headed into the opening bell on Wall Street
  • Surging Treasury yields remains the talk of the town and supportive of the USD
  • February 2021 Nonfarm Payrolls showed 379K job gains, unemployment at 6.2%
The US Dollar has tacked on to its recent string of gains so far during Friday’s trading session. US Dollar strength looks broad based across the major currency pairs and leaves the DXY Index up roughly 0.6% headed into the New York opening bell. USD price action has turned higher largely on the back of surging Treasury yields and relatively more attractive interest rate differentials. This move accelerated yesterday in response to lack of pushback from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on rising long-term borrowing costs. That said, traders are also digesting the latest round of monthly jobs data detailed in the February 2021 nonfarm payrolls report.

CHART OF FEBRUARY 2021 NONFARM PAYROLLS DATA

February 2021 NFP Report Nonfarm Payrolls Data

Chart Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

The NFP report just crossing the wires revealed a solid beat relative to market forecasts. The headline change in nonfarm payrolls saw an increase of 379,000 jobs and the unemployment rate hold steady at 6.3%. This compares to estimates looking for 182,000 job gains and the unemployment rate to tick slightly lower to 6.2%.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART WITH TEN-YEAR TREASURY YIELD OVERLAID: 1-HOUR TIME FRAME (26 FEB TO 05 MAR 2021)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The US Dollar Index continues to rocket higher thanks to the overall solid employment figures found in the NFP report. This catapulted the DXY Index past nearside technical resistance posed by the 92.00-price level, which is underpinned by the lows from late August and early September last year. As such, it appears that US Dollar bulls remain comfortably in the drivers seat with surging Treasury yields largely fueling the bid.

Keep Reading – US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY on Fire as Yields Soar Post-Powell

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

