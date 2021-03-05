Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Battle to Re-Claim $50,000

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-05 21:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Eyes 2019 High Following OPEC JMMC Meeting
2021-03-05 15:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Dow Jones Sinks Below 31,000, AUD/USD Trendline Breaks as Yields Surge
2021-03-05 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk as Crude Oil Benefits from Surprise OPEC+ Output Hold
2021-03-05 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Struggling to Undo Change in Momentum
2021-03-05 16:00:00
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: February US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-05 13:00:00
USDJPY Charges Higher Between Post-Powell Yield Rally and Nasdaq Breakdown
2021-03-05 04:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Battle to Re-Claim $50,000

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Battle to Re-Claim $50,000

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Analysis:

Bitcoinprice action currently remains within in a confluent zone, formed between Fibonacci retracement levels of the 2020-2021 move. With the adoption of the major cryptocurrency by PayPal in October last year, demand for virtual currencies soared, resulting in a break of 2017 levels and a series of new highs into 2021 trade. However, as larger institutions continue to investigate the possibility of adopting BTC/USD as an additional payment method, the limited supply of coins in circulation have provided Bitcoin with characteristics akin to Gold, Silver and other safe-haven assets, gaining popularity as a hedge against inflation and US Dollar weakness.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

Although the beginning of the week looked relatively promising for Bitcoin bulls, risk of more stringent regulations and rising bond yields have hindered further gains, providing bears with an opportunity to push prices lower. Since reaching a new high on 21 February 2021, upward momentum faltered, resulting in a depreciation of approximately $10,000 over the next two weeks. Now, although bulls are eager to regain control of the trend, bears are persistent to break below current support, formed by the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 – 2021 move, at $45,463. For now, the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) and the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) remain in oversold territory on the weekly chart, while the psychological level of $50,000 remains as resistance.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Battle to Re-Claim $50,000

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Meanwhile, on the daily chart, price action remains above both the 50 and 200 Day Moving Average, providing additional support for BTC/USD. The CCI is nears oversold territory whilst the MACD lingers above the zero line.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of confidence in trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Battle to Re-Claim $50,000

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

