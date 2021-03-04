News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD & Nasdaq Plunging as Powell Unleashes Yield Surge
2021-03-04 18:18:00
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Holds Support as USD Drives
2021-03-04 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Oil - US Crude since Jan 06 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,008.80.
2021-03-04 18:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakdown Plunges into Downtrend Support
2021-03-04 17:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, US Vaccines Accelerate, Powell and US NFP
2021-03-04 16:15:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-03-04 14:55:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Slips Through Support, Platinum Indecisive

Silver (XAG/USD) Slips Through Support, Platinum Indecisive

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Silver (XAG/USD), Platinum Forecast

A shift in risk sentiment, ensuing from the reopening of global economies, have recently weighed on major commodities, pushing Silver and Platinum prices to key Fibonacci support. With long term treasury yields on the rise; buoyed by inflationary concerns and the Federal Reserve’s persistent loose monetary policy, ‘safe haven’ assets such as Silver and Gold, continue to attract investors who are looking for a means of diversification as well as a hedge against future inflationary pressure. However, recent US Dollar strength, a known catalyst of price action, has recently supported the downward trajectory for both Silver and Platinum, hindering further progression from February highs.

Silver BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% -4% -4%
Weekly -3% -33% -6%
Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Analysis

Silver (XAG/USD) Slips Through Support, Platinum Indecisive

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Platinum Technical Analysis

Meanwhile Platinum, the major commodity commonly used in the auto motor industry to reduce emissions, has been at the discretion of supply as Emerging markets continue to experience decreases in short-term supply, hindering the progression of bullish continuation, with prices stalling at Fibonacci support while the CCI falls into oversold territory.

Silver (XAG/USD) Slips Through Support, Platinum Indecisive

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

