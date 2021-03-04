Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce
2021-03-04 04:30:00
S&P 500, Oil, Bond Fund Flows Amid Recovery-Fueled Rise in Yields
2021-03-03 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Swooning as Yields Rise Ahead of Powell Speech
2021-03-03 22:55:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech
2021-03-04 09:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% Silver: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/orn0P9ea2E
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/prgTep4OQE
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dn2FSHl79S
  • Saudi-Russian discussions involve combined 1mbpd with Saudi bringing back 500kbpd - sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.31% Wall Street: -0.36% Germany 30: -0.51% US 500: -0.52% FTSE 100: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iv5MqzCx1R
  • Milan region to tighten curbs and shut down schools - Corriere $EUR
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/bdEey2fwY7
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (JAN) Actual: -6.4% Expected: -1.2% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • 💶 Unemployment Rate (JAN) Actual: 8.1% Expected: 8.3% Previous: 8.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.2% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

USD/JPY ANALYSIS

Advertisement

USD/JPY FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The Japanese Yen has sustained its depreciation against the U.S. Dollar after yesterday’s U.S. treasury yield rally - as higher bond yields generally lend itself to a stronger greenback. Today shows a marginal slowing in yields which could see a slight pullback amongst USD crosses.

Later today, Fed Chair Powell will make an address outlining the risks associated with the recent spike in long-term borrowing costs. Higher U.S. borrowing costs are greatly amplified (negatively) by safe-haven assets such as the Yen (see chart below). Powell’s response to rising treasury yields will be interesting to see as markets await further transparency.

U.S. BENCHMARK 10Y TREASURY YIELDS VS USD/JPY

u.s. bond yields vs usd/jpy

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

USD/JPY ECONOMIC CALENDAR

After Fed Chair Powell’s speech tonight (1705GMT) at the Wall Street Journal conference, the focus will shift to tomorrows NFP data (see calendar below) which is likely to provide some volatility pre and post announcement, particularly if actual figures markedly deviate from estimates.

usd/jpy economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

USD/JPY OPTIONS

Notable options expiries (see below) on USD/JPY today at 1500GMT are also expected which could see a battle between stakeholders of the respective strikes. Generally, large options expiries are preceded by price moves toward the particular strike as it approaches expiration as investors push for their options contracts to expire in the money.

March 4, 2021:

  • 106.30 - 106.50 (1BLN)
  • 106.90 - 107.00 (535M)

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Daily Chart:

daily usd/jpy chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

A strong week for USD/JPY bulls as price action presented a push above the key 107.00 psychological resistance level and the August 2020 swing high (107.05) - now support.

The bullish channel (yellow) has been breached at topside resistance which could be short-lived as bond yields rescind. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows a reduction in upside momentum while the USD/JPY spot price continues to push higher. This phenomenon is known as divergence and more specifically ‘bearish divergence’. Bearish divergence suggests that a possible price reversal may ensue however, the time horizon when judging divergence can lack clarity.

Further upside may be capped at resistance provided by the July 2020 swing high at 107.54or an resultant long upper wick candle (daily) formation at market close today. Should price rejection occur the 107.05 support level will reclaim short-term resistance.

From the bearish perspective, support targets will come from 107.05 followed by the 106.23 swing high.

Key technical points to consider:

  • USD/JPY: 107.05 support, 107.54 resistance
  • RSI bearish divergence
Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 16
( 17:03 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT FAVORS BULLS

USD/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -4% -6%
Weekly -19% 39% 6%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net long on USD/JPY, with 45% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Forecast: Holding Steady Mid-Range, Bond Yields Rise Again
FTSE 100 Forecast: Holding Steady Mid-Range, Bond Yields Rise Again
2021-03-04 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Swooning as Yields Rise Ahead of Powell Speech
Gold Price Swooning as Yields Rise Ahead of Powell Speech
2021-03-03 22:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
USDOLLAR