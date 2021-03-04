FTSE 100 Forecast: Holding Steady Mid-Range, Bond Yields Rise Again

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ after Inventory-Induced Bounce
2021-03-04 04:30:00
S&P 500, Oil, Bond Fund Flows Amid Recovery-Fueled Rise in Yields
2021-03-03 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Perched at Key Support as Attention Turns to Powell
2021-03-04 07:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-03 21:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Swooning as Yields Rise Ahead of Powell Speech
2021-03-03 22:55:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech
2021-03-04 09:45:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - March 2021: 'Dollars' Mixed but Gold, Stocks Favor Weakness
2021-03-03 19:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.37% Silver: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/orn0P9ea2E
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/prgTep4OQE
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/dn2FSHl79S
  • Saudi-Russian discussions involve combined 1mbpd with Saudi bringing back 500kbpd - sources
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.31% Wall Street: -0.36% Germany 30: -0.51% US 500: -0.52% FTSE 100: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iv5MqzCx1R
  • Milan region to tighten curbs and shut down schools - Corriere $EUR
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/bdEey2fwY7
  • 💶 Retail Sales YoY (JAN) Actual: -6.4% Expected: -1.2% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • 💶 Unemployment Rate (JAN) Actual: 8.1% Expected: 8.3% Previous: 8.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY (JAN) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.2% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-04
FTSE 100 Forecast: Holding Steady Mid-Range, Bond Yields Rise Again

FTSE 100 Forecast: Holding Steady Mid-Range, Bond Yields Rise Again

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Tech stocks suffer further declines as bond yields pick up momentum again
  • FTSE 100 continues to revert to its mean, bias tilts upward
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

A sell-off in US bonds intensified again on Wednesday causing yields to pick up and tech stocks to take a dive for a second week.

FTSE 100 Forecast: Holding Steady Mid-Range, Bond Yields Rise Again

Source: Refinitiv

Advertisement

Equities saw relative calmness in the first half of the week as the volatility in the bond market reduced significantly at the end of last, but global indices are struggling again this morning as investors’ concerns grown again.

Bond yields had been rising steadily since the beginning of the year, with high-growth technology companies being hardest hit as their valuations were underpinned by low rates, making them highly sensitive to interest rate expectations. The tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 3.8% in Wednesday’s session, adding up to losses of 9.4% in the last two weeks.

Part of this move higher has to do with investors increasing bets that the Federal Reserve will be pushed into tightening its monetary policy as a response to rapidly increasing inflation, causing an increase in the cost of doing business and making stocks less attractive.

In Europe, equities are holding up slightly better as the market is made up predominantly of cyclical stocks that will eventually benefit from rising inflation from an increase in economic activity. The FTSE 100 continues to revert to its mean within its Bollinger trading range, holding steady around the 6,620 area for the last few trading sessions.

FTSE 100 Levels

Current support remains around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (6,489) where the lower bound of the Bollinger range is now converging, showing that momentum is shifting slightly higher. The FTSE is likely to continue facing a lot of noise with a tendency to follow US equities, but I think it can continue to see a trend higher as long as it remains above the 6,480 area.

A break higher past the upper limit of the Bollinger bands seems unlikely given the current set up, but a slow-paced uptrend could continue to unfold in the next few days, at which point the 6,800 mark becomes the next target, which has been an area of strong resistance since the FTSE 100 below it back at the beginning of January.

FTSE 100 Daily chart

FTSE 100 Forecast: Holding Steady Mid-Range, Bond Yields Rise Again

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Fosters as Focus Shifts to Powell Speech
2021-03-04 09:45:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Remain Stable, No Response to UK Budget
2021-03-04 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
Gold Price Forecast: Long-Term Yields May Keep XAU/USD on the Backfoot
2021-03-04 06:00:00
Gold Price Swooning as Yields Rise Ahead of Powell Speech
Gold Price Swooning as Yields Rise Ahead of Powell Speech
2021-03-03 22:55:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bearish