EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing ECB Weekly Bond Purchases
2021-03-01 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-02-28 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Do the Charts Hint at a Pullback?
2021-02-27 17:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Hangs on Reflationary Market Sentiment
2021-02-27 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Wall Street traded near 30,246.40.
2021-03-01 00:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-02-28 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Tanks Hard as Yields, Inflation Fears Climb
2021-02-27 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Lower Ahead of This Week's Budget
2021-03-01 09:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Yields, RBA Decision, OPEC, NFPs
2021-02-28 20:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Finally Turning Higher?
2021-02-28 16:00:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Lower Ahead of This Week's Budget

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – GBP/USD Chart and Analysis

  • UK Budget on Wednesday will guide Sterling this week.
  • GBP/USD battling with 1.4000 again.
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak will present his Budget on Wednesday (12:30 GMT) saying that he will ‘level’ with the population over the enormous costs of countering the covid-19 pandemic. The Chancellor is expected to extend various payments, including the furlough scheme, until June in order to boost the economy ahead of the scheduled re-opening. According to media sources, Mr. Sunak will warn of future tax hikes, both personal and corporate, in an effort to start to cover some of the estimated pandemic cost of GBP300 billion.

The UK vaccination program continues at full speed with in excess of 20 million people vaccinated with at least one dose. The UK government’s next ambitious plan is to offer vaccinations to all over-50s by mid-April. In the last seven days, just over 2.5 million first doses were administered and just over 180,000 second doses.

Sterling is backing off again this week against the US dollar after printing the first negative weekly candle last week in nearly two months, despite making a fresh near-three-year high of 1.4242. The sell-off occurred as US Treasury bond yields jumped, boosting the greenback, as investors continued to worry about inflationary pressures further down the line. Cable is currently trading around 1.3935 and looks likely to re-test 1.3900 soon, although support off the 20-day simple moving average at 1.3930 and last week’s low at 1.3888 should stem any further sell-off.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2020 – March 1, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trending Lower Ahead of This Week's Budget
GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 17% 13% 15%
Weekly 35% -36% -14%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 49.35% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.03 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

