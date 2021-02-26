GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal with US PCE Data on Tap
2021-02-26 07:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Treading on Thin Ice as US Treasury Yields Heat Up
2021-02-26 12:00:00
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?
2021-02-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • NY Federal Reserve GDP Nowcast is raised to 8.68% from 8.3% last week. #Fed $USD
  • $AUDCAD has continued to weak today, now trading around the 0.9800 level. The pair is down almost 200 pips from the multi-year highs hit just shy of the 1.0000 level yesterday. $AUD $CAD https://t.co/hffaXojF5j
  • $Gold trying to build a base off of that 1725 level - one minute chart so super small sample size. but that bearish run was aggressive $GC $GLD https://t.co/USjAU0lcig https://t.co/uubVG4Jpe2
  • Now up 40 handles from the $SPX's stalled break down. Looks like we are in for yet another interesting, intraday volatility day
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.33% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.41% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.45% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.11% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/e6FkqKIOLF
  • - There’s No Fundamental Justification For A Tightening Of Nominal Bond Yields At The Long End - Governing Council Should Instruct Board At March 11 Meeting To Fight Unwarranted Tightening Of Financing Conditions
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.17% Germany 30: -0.70% Wall Street: -0.85% France 40: -1.46% FTSE 100: -2.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rgg0WIgTxK
  • ECB's Stournaras says ECB should accelerate PEPP purchases
  • Another brutal day for gold as it breaks beneath prior February lows Read more - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/25/Gold-Price-Plummets-as-Treasury-Yields-Soar-Where-to-Next-for-Gold.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9 $GLD $XAU https://t.co/5qpaELXVLz
  • $Gold sell-off getting nasty just started to test 38.2 of the 18-20 major move ~1725 $GC $GLD https://t.co/1cb3hjRAR2 https://t.co/nXy6gomZU0
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GBP Sees Well Overdue Correction
  • Positioning Clear Out Likely Entice Dip Buyers

BOND MARKET TANTRUM: Equity markets finally listen to the noise that the bond market have been making, however, the Fed are still not listening. Quite the move on as the US 10yr hit the milestone of yielding 1.50%, moving above the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.48%. Subsequently, this places a TINA (There Is No Alternative) headwind for the stock market, which has up until now, enjoyed the low rate environment. The tech sector endured most of the selling pressure with the Nasdaq falling over 3%, particularly after the worst 7yr auction in history, which kickstarted a bid in the greenback and sent EM FX heavily lower.

STERLING EXPERIENCES RARE SELLING

As I’m sure many had noticed, the Pound’s valuation had become extremely stretched on the upside with the RSI on multiple GBP crosses trading significantly in overbought territory. That said, in response to the deleveraging in risk assets, the Pound had felt much of the brunt of this in G10s, but for context, GBP/USD is only back to levels that we were trading last week and let’s not forget, the Pound has been the best performer in 2021. The supportive narrative remains the same for the Pound, as such, with GBP normalising, dip buying is likely to re-emerge. On the technical front, GBP/USD remains in an uptrend with the pair holding above the 20 and 50DMAs.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?

EUR/GBP: Trend Remains Lower Despite Bounce Back

A sizeable bounce back in EUR/GBP over the last few sessions as positioning gets washed out. However, with the cross taken out of oversold conditions and the RSI remaining below 50, this may see traders reengage with fading the uptick. As such, risks remain for a move back towards 0.86 and 0.8540 below.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?

Source: Refinitiv

BOE INFLATION THREAT: Perhaps the most notable comments I have heard from a central banker at in a while is from BoE’s Haldane. The BoE Chief Economist stated that says there is a tangible risk inflation proves more difficult to tame, adding that he sees a sharper and more sustained rise in inflation than expected. However, it is important to note that Haldane is the most hawkish member on the MPC, which in turn puts focus on other MPC members as to whether they share the same concerns.

NEXT WEEK: Looking ahead to next week, there is very little on the domestic front, aside from the UK Budget. However, a point to make on the budget is that it is typically more important for UK stocks as opposed to FX, while much of the details of the budget tend to be released weeks before and thus nullifying the surprise element for markets. That said, on the economic calendar, focus will be on the US data releases with ISM PMIs and NFP due out.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% -25% -15%
Weekly 22% -39% -20%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

The Need to Know Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

January Income, Spending, PCE In Line With Forecasts, USD Steady
January Income, Spending, PCE In Line With Forecasts, USD Steady
2021-02-26 13:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Treading on Thin Ice as US Treasury Yields Heat Up
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Treading on Thin Ice as US Treasury Yields Heat Up
2021-02-26 12:00:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Drive the Market as Investors Rebalance Their Portfolios
DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Drive the Market as Investors Rebalance Their Portfolios
2021-02-26 10:30:00
South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Slips as U.S. Yields Rally
South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Slips as U.S. Yields Rally
2021-02-26 10:30:00
Advertisement