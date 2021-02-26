News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Edges Higher with Bullish Outlook Intact, For Now
2021-02-25 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar gained against most ASEAN currencies this past week, such as the Indonesian Rupiah and Philippine Peso. Will this continue? Eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell.Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/fdgq31NEQ2 https://t.co/1NasBP7l2A
  • Bank of Indonesia says to remain present in market to guard Rupiah -BBG
  • House Financial Services Committee schedules second GameStop hearing for March 17 - BBG $GME
  • Speaker Pelosi says minimum wage increase will not be removed from House Covid bill - BBG
  • Asia-Pacific equities opened broadly lower amid a 'risk off' sentiment following a sour lead from Wall Street overnight. Rising yields and a stronger US Dollar exerted downward pressure over risk assets. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/26/Dow-Jones-Falls-on-Rising-Yields-ASX-200-Nikkei-225-Tumble-.html https://t.co/3p7prANkLA
  • The Australian Dollar looks poised to outperform the haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen. However, it may lose ground to the New Zealand Dollar. Key levels for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY and AUD/NZD.Get your $AUD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cuxRxl5WaF https://t.co/MD0ppnO7t6
  • RT @FxWestwater: $NZDUSD, $NZDJPY React as Soaring Treasury Yields Skew Market Risk Profile Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/02/26/NZDUSD-NZDJPY-React-as-Soaring-Treasury-Yields-Skew-Market-Risk-Profile.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $TNX https://t.c…
  • Biden authorized strikes on Iran-backed militant groups. Strike was in response to attacks on US, coalition forces -BBG citing DOD #CrudeOil
  • The commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar may continue outperforming its major counterparts in the coming weeks. USD/CAD, CAD/CHF, CAD/JPY and EUR/CAD key levels to watch. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/KYdUv2lpFC https://t.co/ZZUJ4AZEhc
  • Market Snapshot: Risk aversion is deepening as Friday APAC trade gets going $NZDUSD and $AUDUSD sinking Following declines in #SP500 and #Nikkei225 futures #USD broadly higher, anti-risk Japanese #Yen as well US 10-Year Treasury rates remain higher https://t.co/gQ50vS73P0
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble

Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, NIKKEI 225, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 tumbled -1.75%, -2.45% and -3.56% respectively
  • 10-Year Treasury yield jumped 14bps to 1.525% after a poor seven-year Treasury auction
  • Rising yields may weigh on Asia-Pacific equities amid souring sentiment, tech rout
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Yields Surge, VIX Jump, Jobless Claims, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Wall Street equities had a bloodbath session on Thursday as Treasury yields jumped, with all 11 S&P 500 sectors ending lower. More than 90% of the stocks closed in the red, reflecting deep concern from investors in the face of a rapidly climbing longer-duration yields after a poorly-received Treasury auction. The 7-, 10- and 20-year Treasury yields advanced 26, 22 and 26 bps from a week ago to 1.199%, 1.525% and 2.191% respectively.

Rising bond yields not only offer an alternative to dividend yield, but they also reduce stocks’ intrinsic value when their future cash flows are discounted at a higher required rate of return. It also means corporates are bearing higher debt servicing. Therefore, higher yields may exert downward pressure over equities as they become less appealing when higher rates are taken into consideration.

Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

The VIX volatility index spiked 35% to 28.9 as the US stock market tumbled. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index was the worst-performing major US indices, falling 3.56% and breaking down the trend-defining 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line. Stretched valuations rendered the tech sector vulnerable to profit-taking activity. Prospects of a faster pace of economic opening-up with vaccine progress may encourage investors to look into reflation trades and rotate out from the tech sector.

Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Asia-Pacific markets look set to retrace broadly, with futures across Japan, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore pointing to open sharply lower. Australia’s ASX 200 index opened down by -1.89%, dragged by information technology (-6.06%), consumer discretionary (-2.88%) and communication services (-2.12%) sector. All 11 ASX 200 sectors were trading lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 3% in early trading hours and broke decisively below a key psychological level of 30,000.

On the macro front, data continued to support a brighter recovery outlook and may offer stock markets some sort of cushion. The latest US weekly jobless claims figure came in at 730k, better than the baseline forecast of 838k and lower. The previous week’s reading was revised down to 841k from 861k, reflecting an improving picture of labor market sentiment. The US durable goods order surged 3.4% MoM, far beating consensus of a 1.1% growth. Durable goods order refer to new orders placed with manufacturers for delivery of hard goods which meant to last at least three years, and thus is commonly viewed as a good indicator of the strength of the economy.

Looking ahead, US core PCE price index and Michigan consumer sentiment data headline the economic docket alongside Japanese housing starts. Find out more from DailyFX calendar.

Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking back to Thursday’s close, all 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 90.0% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Materials (-3.67%), communication services (-2.91%) and information technology (-2.73%) were among the hardest hit.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 03-02-2021

Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 01
( 11:03 GMT )
Learn about trading global equities
FX Week Ahead: Strategy for Major Event Risk
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones indexretraced to the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level (31,300) for support, breaking which would probably intensify near-term selling pressure and bring 50-day SMA line (31,015) into focus. The overall trend remains bullish-biased as prices remain within the confines of an ‘Ascending Channel”. A daily close below the floor of the channel may signal a near-term trend reversal however. The MACD indicator is about to form a bearish crossover, suggesting that near-term momentum has turned bearish.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index failed to breach the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level (30,455) and has since entered a technical correction. An immediate support level can be found at around 29,380, where the 20-day SMA and the 127.2% Fibonacci extension intercept. A daily close below this level would probably intensify near-term selling pressure and bring the next key support level of 28,800 in to focus. The MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover, suggesting that near-term momentum is tilted to the downside.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble

Chart by TradingView

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index broke down the floor of the “Ascending Channel” and traded lower, pointing to a potential bearish reversal. The 50-day SMA line (6,644) may serve as an immediate support, breaking down which may open the door to further downside potential.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Routed as Yields Rise, Earnings Add to Disappointment
Nasdaq 100 Routed as Yields Rise, Earnings Add to Disappointment
2021-02-25 21:05:00
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Wall Street
Bearish
Japan 225