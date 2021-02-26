Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD) Hit Key Levels from USD Breakdown

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal with US PCE Data on Tap
2021-02-26 07:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.53% FTSE 100: -0.69% France 40: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/SVyGiufkpF
  • GBPUSD breaks below 1.39, while it has been a sizeable pullback from 1.4240 in a short space of time. The pair is back to levels seen last week. 20DMA at 1.3864
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/O9GnVplC2c
  • Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (JAN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • Another run higher in the USD to session highs (90.57), weekly high at 90.60 - AUD/USD testing 0.78 - USD/JPY printing fresh YTD highs
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/BH6Eka6RKG
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q4) Actual: -0.7% Expected: -0.7% Previous: 7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • 🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q4) Actual: -2.8% Expected: -2.8% Previous: -1.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.61%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/b3tuV7OapN
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q4) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.7% Previous: 7.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-26
Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD) Hit Key Levels from USD Breakdown

Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD) Hit Key Levels from USD Breakdown

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD/CAD, AUD/USD Price Analysis & News

  • USD/CAD | Fresh Cyclical Lows for USD/CAD
  • AUD/USD | Reflation Theme Continues to Buoy AUD, But Technicals are Stretched

USD/CAD | Fresh Cyclical Lows for USD/CAD

Fresh cyclical lows for USD/CAD having broken through the YTD low at 1.2586 with the move seeing a strong follow through as the USD breaks below the psychological 90.00 handle. The reflation theme has been at play for some time now with oil prices ripping higher and arguably the Canadian Dollar had largely lagged the move seen in other high beta currencies such as the AUD and NZD. As such, the CAD looks to have played a bit of catch up with a sizeable drop in USD/CAD over the last 24-48hrs. Reminder, tomorrow is month-end rebalancing where investment bank models have touted USD selling, in light of outperformance in US equities. With that in mind, USD/CAD has room for further losses through to Friday. Levels of note on the downside is at 1.2442 and 1.24.

However, what I would point out is that on the technical front, USD/CAD looks to be putting in a bullish divergence on the RSI, typically suggesting that a bounce back is possible. This is also a similar pattern that played out back in September, where a 3% gain in the pair followed, which in today’s market would put USD/CAD back to 1.28. That said, I would wait until after the London Fix tomorrow before a possible mean reversion comes into play, at the same time, the oil market has been a key driver for the Loonie. As such, confidence of a possible bounce back in USD/CAD would grow, should oil prices begin to rollover ahead of the OPEC meeting.

Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD) Hit Key Levels from USD Breakdown

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD) Hit Key Levels from USD Breakdown

Source: Refinitiv

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -11% 15% -4%
Weekly -8% 1% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

AUD/USD | Reflation Theme Continues to Buoy AUD, But Technicals are Stretched

Much like CAD, the same can be said for the Australian Dollar, which has also has tracked the reflation narrative. Base metals have rallied, copper forecasts are calling for record highs given expected supply deficits, which has increased the attractiveness of the Aussie. Alongside this, with the US fiscal impulse on the horizon, there is little to dislike about AUD, particularly against funding currencies (JPY and CHF). Earlier today, AUD/USD briefly hit 0.80 for the first time 3 years and should AUD/USD close above the psychological level, there is little in the way until the double top at 0.8125-35. That said, once again on the technical front, momentum in the short run looks to be somewhat excessive with the RSI at its highest level since early March. In turn, the view is for bids on dips for the pair as equity prices are likely to continue with its upward trajectory.

AUD/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Australian Dollar (AUD), Canadian Dollar (CAD) Hit Key Levels from USD Breakdown

Source: Refinitiv

AUD/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -26% -11%
Weekly 30% -26% -7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Drive the Market as Investors Rebalance Their Portfolios
DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Drive the Market as Investors Rebalance Their Portfolios
2021-02-26 10:30:00
South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Slips as U.S. Yields Rally
South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Slips as U.S. Yields Rally
2021-02-26 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Advertisement