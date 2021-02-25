S&P 500 Rally May Lift Hang Seng, ASX 200 on Dovish Fed, 3rd US Vaccine

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal with US PCE Data on Tap
2021-02-26 07:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Accelerates – XAU/USD Bulls Done?
2021-02-26 20:00:00
Nasdaq 100, Gold, Financial Fund Flows During Yields-Driven Volatility
2021-02-26 17:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?
2021-02-26 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Australian Dollar looks poised to outperform the haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen. However, it may lose ground to the New Zealand Dollar. Key levels for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY and AUD/NZD. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/cuxRxl5WaF https://t.co/pujrmqSxV7
  • Has anyone explained the risk of inflation on the markets in terms of tendies?
  • The US Dollar is trying to break higher versus ASEAN currencies. The Singapore Dollar, Philippine Peso, Thai Baht and Indonesian Rupiah are under pressure. Will follow-through last? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/JOWG9q01q0 https://t.co/j2ICxgrLa3
  • The commodity-sensitive Canadian Dollar may continue outperforming its major counterparts in the coming weeks. USD/CAD, CAD/CHF, CAD/JPY and EUR/CAD key levels to watch. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/9bkVXQuP5C https://t.co/cLNEG36mZ8
  • We just closed out the heaviest week of volume for the $SPY (US equities) since June and $TLT (Treasuries) since March 16
  • Get your snapshot update of the of market open and closing times for each major trading hub around the globe here: https://t.co/BgZLFljIhZ https://t.co/YjUfOUY3vU
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.30% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.62% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.87% 🇦🇺AUD: -2.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ZdHY0q1ocW
  • #Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakdown Accelerates – $XAUUSD Bulls Done? - https://t.co/uATlmZg8g6 https://t.co/vIbhg5HOko
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.20% Gold: -2.10% Silver: -2.97% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/UVS4Dowq2o
  • Nasdaq ETF QQQ sees its largest outflow in a month as investors shied away from tech stocks. Get your #Nasdaq market update here:https://t.co/tQU09WVHMD https://t.co/onCVQl0xay
S&P 500 Rally May Lift Hang Seng, ASX 200 on Dovish Fed, 3rd US Vaccine

S&P 500 Rally May Lift Hang Seng, ASX 200 on Dovish Fed, 3rd US Vaccine

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

S&P 500, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • US stock benchmarks rebounded as Powell’s testimony eased inflation fears
  • Hang Seng and ASX 200 traded higher, setting an upbeat tone for Asia-Pacific markets
  • Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may obtain FDA approval for emergency use as soon as this week
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Powell Testimony, Vaccine, Hong Kong Stamp Duty, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Wall Street stocks rebounded strongly on Wednesday as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish comments in a two-day congressional hearing eased market fear about inflation overheat amid a faster-than-expected economic recovery. He reiterated that “the economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals”, and therefore the Fed is likely to remain accommodative for the time being before “substantial further progress is achieved”.

When addressing rising inflation expectations, Powell said “prices remain particularly soft” for some of the sectors that were hardest hit by the pandemic. It suggests that he is unperturbed by the recent rise in longer-duration Treasury yields and rising inflation expectations, and that the central bank will allow PCE to overshoot the 2% target for a period of time before considering tapering. The US Dollar (DXY) index retraced to 90.00 mark following Powell’s comments, and is likely to continue its downward trajectory if President Joe Biden’s US$ 1.9 trillion Covid relief bill is passed in Congress this Friday. The 10-Year US Treasury yield surpassed the 1.40% mark before retracing to 1.38%, although still standing at a 12-month high.

Meanwhile, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Johnson& Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine appeared safe in trials, a sign that it may be approved for emergency use soon. Currently, the two Covid vaccines – Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna - are authorized and recommended for use in the US. The encouraging development about a potential third candidate boosted market confidence as it may help to expedite the speed of economic normalization.

Asia-Pacific markets are poised for a rebound on Thursday following a strong session from Wall Street. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.35%, 1.14% and 0.84% respectively, with energy and financial sectors leading the gains. Futures are pointing to a higher start across Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and India after Wednesday’s deep losses.

Australia’s ASX 200 index opened 0.73% higher at open, led by energy (+2.48%), materials (+1.45%) and healthcare (+1.46%) sectors, while industrials (-0.27%) was lagging. Japan’s Nikkei 225index rebounded 1.3% at open and back to above the 30,000 mark.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) is poised for a rebound from its worst trading day in more than 9 months. The stock benchmark fell 2.99% after the city’s government unexpectedly raised the stamp duty for stocks trading yesterday. The share price of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing (HKXCY) tumbled 8.78% as a result, leading the decline among blue chips. The stock connections saw a significant among of liquidation from mainland investors, with southbound net outflow hitting a record high of HK$ 19.96 billion (chart below).

Sentiment deteriorated drastically as a 30% increase in stamp duty(from 0.1% to 0.13%) may discourage quantitative funds and high frequency trading. But market participants may have overreacted to the news as the fundamental picture remains unchanged and the rise in trading costs is negligible to long-term investors and funds.

S&amp;P 500 Rally May Lift Hang Seng, ASX 200 on Dovish Fed, 3rd US Vaccine

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking back to Wednesday’s close, 9 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with 77% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+3.65%), financials (+2.01%) and industrials (+1.93%) were among the best performers, whereas defensive-linked utilities (-1.15%) and consumer staples (-0.03%) were trailing.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 24-02-2021

S&amp;P 500 Rally May Lift Hang Seng, ASX 200 on Dovish Fed, 3rd US Vaccine

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 01
( 11:03 GMT )
Learn about trading global equities
FX Week Ahead: Strategy for Major Event Risk
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 index rebounded from the floor of the “Ascending Channel” as highlighted in the chart below, resuming its upward trajectory. A daily close above the 20-Day SMA line signals a return to the upper Bollinger Band and thus may have opened the door for further upside potential towards 3,995 (127.2% Fibonacci extension). A strong support level could be found at the 50-Day SMA line, which is now at 3,833. The upper Bollinger Band may serve as a dynamic resistance level, whereas the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line may be viewed as an immediate support.

S&P 500 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Rally May Lift Hang Seng, ASX 200 on Dovish Fed, 3rd US Vaccine

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index hit a strong resistance level at 31,080 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement level) and has since entered a consolidative period. The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover as prices consolidated, a sign that bear is probably taking control. An immediate support level could be found at around 29,500 (the 38.2% Fibonacci extension), holding above which may pave way for a rebound towards 30,000 (50% Fibonacci extension) and then 30,477 (61.8%). Breaking below 29,500 will probably lead to a deeper pullback towards the next support level at 29,090 (the 50-Day SMA).

Hang Seng IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Rally May Lift Hang Seng, ASX 200 on Dovish Fed, 3rd US Vaccine

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is trending higher within the “Ascending Channel” as highlighted below. The overall trend remains bullish-biased as suggested by upward-sloped Moving Averages. An immediate resistance level can be found at 6,935 (the 200% Fibonacci extension), and an immediate support level can be found at 6,750 (50-Day SMA).

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Rally May Lift Hang Seng, ASX 200 on Dovish Fed, 3rd US Vaccine
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, Gold, Financial Fund Flows During Yields-Driven Volatility
Nasdaq 100, Gold, Financial Fund Flows During Yields-Driven Volatility
2021-02-26 17:30:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Reversal, Now What?
2021-02-26 16:00:00
January Income, Spending, PCE In Line With Forecasts, USD Steady
January Income, Spending, PCE In Line With Forecasts, USD Steady
2021-02-26 13:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Treading on Thin Ice as US Treasury Yields Heat Up
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Treading on Thin Ice as US Treasury Yields Heat Up
2021-02-26 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50
US 500
Bearish