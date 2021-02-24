News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
Crude Oil Prices Explode Higher - Are Gains Sustainable?
2021-02-24 17:10:00
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-24 22:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Suffers Breakdown as Dow Jones Treads Water - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-24 17:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Recovery First Test at Trend Resistance
2021-02-24 20:00:00
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Treasury Rates, Negative Yielding Debt Pressure Prices
2021-02-24 06:00:00
Nasdaq Whacked by US Rates Rally, GBP Overnight Spike Faded - US Market Open
2021-02-24 15:05:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength to Persist, Correction Possible First
2021-02-24 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Soars on RBNZ Housing Remit

New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Soars on RBNZ Housing Remit

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

NZD/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: RBNZ HOUSING REMIT SENDS NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR SURGING

  • New Zealand Dollar exploding higher in response to RBNZ housing remit
  • Sustainable housing prices now an objective of the central bank
  • NZD/USD, NZD/JPY surging 78-pips and 109-pips respectively

The New Zealand Dollar is flying high against its FX peers today and extending intraday gains late into the session. NZD/USD price action popped an extra 50-pips in response to the RBNZ housing remit just announced by New Zealand’s Finance Minister Grant Robertson. The change now requires the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to support more sustainable housing prices as one of its objectives.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

NZD/USD PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (24 FEB 2021 INTRADAY)

NZDUSD Price Chart New Zealand Dollar Outlook

This looks to potentially cool New Zealand’s red-hot housing market on the heels of rampant rises in prices. The REINZ House Price Index, for example, has soared nearly 20% year-on-year according to January’s figures. As such, the housing remit could reduce the likelihood of more easing from the RBNZ, leading to a stronger New Zealand Dollar. Check out this analysis by DailyFX Strategist David Song for NZD/USD technical outlook.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

