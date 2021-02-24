Copper Outlook: Definitive Inflation Hedge? Cu All-time High in Focus

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Remain Poised for Gains; EUR/GBP Eyes March 2020 Low
2021-02-23 17:24:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Trader Signals Hint of a Turn Lower
2021-02-24 04:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Suffers Breakdown as Dow Jones Treads Water - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-23 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: Treasury Rates, Negative Yielding Debt Pressure Prices
2021-02-24 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields Complicate Rebound Effort - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-23 20:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength to Persist, Correction Possible First
2021-02-24 09:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Will Resistance Stop the GBP/USD Rally?
2021-02-23 22:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Volatility Spikes Ahead of RBNZ
2021-02-23 22:35:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-23 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate MoM (FEB) Actual: 0.23% Expected: 0.27% Previous: 0.51% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
  • 🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) Actual: 3.84% Expected: 3.88% Previous: 3.33% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/vyuDtKS9hd
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.54%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.78%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rqRCbKODtF
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 MBA Mortgage Applications (19/FEB) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -5.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate MoM (FEB) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.27% Previous: 0.51% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Mid-month Inflation Rate YoY (FEB) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.88% Previous: 3.33% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-24
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.86% Silver: 0.34% Gold: 0.18% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eylhc2gEuS
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.51% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.31% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/F3Y7TdUuhg
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.91% France 40: 0.26% US 500: 0.12% Wall Street: 0.06% FTSE 100: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7j1Be0lrpA
Copper Outlook: Definitive Inflation Hedge? Cu All-time High in Focus

Copper Outlook: Definitive Inflation Hedge? Cu All-time High in Focus

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

COPPER ANALYSIS

  • Jerome Powell dovish stance bolsters copper prices as bleak USD outlook persists
  • COT report points to plateauing longs
  • Technical analysis may point to short-term correction
Advertisement

COPPER FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Copper has been the stand out commodity (metals) in terms of price action these past few weeks with multi-year highs being breached. Copper is a unique metal in that it has a vast range of uses across different industries that set it apart from more limited-use metals. This broad use allows for copper to act as an inflation hedge due to its proxy for economic growth. With COVID-19 vaccine rollouts taking place across the world coupled with a low interest rate environment, copper has been surging in line with an expectant economic recovery.

Historically, the inflation to copper price correlation has been largely positive (see chart below) as both variables are influenced by similar factors. Yesterday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted inflation as being “soft” as inflation data currently sits well below their goals although the labour market is showing promise. To combat this issue, Powell continued to stress the Fed’s reluctance to tighten monetary policy which could provide additional support for medium-term copper prices.

GLOBAL MANUFACTURING PMI VS LME COPPER PRICE

global manufacturing pmi vs lme copper price

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

LIMITED COPPER SUPPLY WHILE DEMAND INCREASES ACROSS INDUSTIRES

Copper supply has been under strain as demand rises which has contributed to the recent price swell. Demand is expected to increase as alternative ‘green’ avenues and industries expand. Main drivers include Electric Vehicles (EV’s), energy storage and 5G networks. As these components grow as an influence on copper, it could be forecasted that this would lead to higher copper prices over time.

COPPER FUTURES COMMITMENT OF TRADERS (COT) REPORT SUMMARY

The copper COT report summary shows that long positioning may be dissipating as market participants become wary of the sharp rise in copper prices. While positioning remains largely net-long, the percentage change from the previous report shows a decrease in additional positions. This could lead to a correction or consolidation in copper prices (short-term) which could see investors waiting for a dip to re-enter into long positions.

copper cot report

Source: CME Group

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

COPPER WEEKLY CHART

weekly copper chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The weekly copper chart above shows the strong bullish move that has taken place in recent weeks. Breaking through the $4.000/lb psychological resistance barrier this week (now turned support), a long upper wick has ensued which shows price rejection at the $4.2454/lb level. This long wick candle formation (should it close as such) may suggest a succeeding downward move (correction) or a sideways move before confirming any further directional bias.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently heavily overbought around the 79 level which supplements the correctional move lower. $4.000/lb will likely serve as initial support which could be a zone of long orders in hopes of further fundamental backing.

The recent swing high at $4.2454/lb now provides initial resistance thereafter, the 2011 all-time high will come into focus ($4.6495/lb).

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 02
( 18:03 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Price Forecast: Mean-Reversion Continues As Bears Struggle to Consolidate Correction
FTSE 100 Price Forecast: Mean-Reversion Continues As Bears Struggle to Consolidate Correction
2021-02-24 12:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Has the RBA/RBNZ Divergence Returned for AUD/NZD?
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Has the RBA/RBNZ Divergence Returned for AUD/NZD?
2021-02-24 10:30:00
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
Euro Price Outlook - Stuck in Sideways Pattern for Now, Pushing Against Resistance
2021-02-24 09:41:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength to Persist, Correction Possible First
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Strength to Persist, Correction Possible First
2021-02-24 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Copper
USDOLLAR