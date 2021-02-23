News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
EURUSD and S&P 500 React Differently to a Return of Taper Tantrum Fears
2021-02-23 05:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
News
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
News
Dow Jones Steady amid Tech Rout, Will ASX 200, Hang Seng Follow?
2021-02-23 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
News
Gold, Silver Forecast: Powell's Testimony to Underpin XAG/USD, XAU/USD
2021-02-23 03:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
News
British Pound Forecast: Reopening Plan Capping EUR/GBP, Buoying GBP/USD
2021-02-23 07:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
Where Next for Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Other Assets? – Market Sentiment Webinar

Where Next for Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Other Assets? – Market Sentiment Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence has ebbed away in assets such as the Nasdaq and Bitcoin but this could yet prove to be just a correction after their recent gains.
  • In that case, market sentiment could improve and prompt a resumption of the recent trend higher.
Trader confidence ebbs away

Traders have started selling the assets that have surged in recent weeks, such as the Nasdaq index of US technology stocks and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. However, the economic background remains positive, with a recovery from the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic still on track thanks to successful Covid-19 vaccination programs in the US, UK and elsewhere.

That suggests the current downturn in assets such as the Nasdaq could be simply a correction and that their prices will rise again once it is over.

Nasdaq Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 11, 2020 – February 23, 2021)

Latest Nasdaq price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Download our Q1 Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it. You might also like to check out the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

