Euro Price Forecast: Stimulus Progress, Inflation Data to Buoy EUR/USD
2021-02-22 07:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Vulnerable at Multi-year Resistance
2021-02-20 16:00:00
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-21 21:00:00
Corporations Embrace Crypto, Boosting Bitcoin Price - Stock Market Forecast
2021-02-21 13:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields, USD and Powell's Testimony in Focus
2021-02-22 06:00:00
Gold Versus Real Yields: Are Inflation Bets Fully Priced Into XAU/USD?
2021-02-20 19:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government to Unveil Plans for Lifting Lockdown Restrictions
2021-02-22 09:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Mr. Powell Goes to Washington
2021-02-21 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government to Unveil Plans for Lifting Lockdown Restrictions

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – GBP/USD Chart and Analysis

  • PM Johnson to unveil a four-part plan to lift restrictions.
  • Sterling remains bid but further gains may be slow and limited.
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will later today unveil his plan for a phased exit of current covid-19 lockdown measures, as UK coronavirus data starts to paint a more positive picture. PM Johnson will finalize his plans during the day with his ministers and speak to the country via a press conference from 19:00 GMT. Many of the measures have already found their way into the mainstream press with the PM said to be taking a ‘cautious’ approach. Recent covid-19 data shows the infection rate now below 10,000 for the first time in months, while over 17.5 million people have had at least one vaccination. The UK government plans to have everyone over 50 and those with underlying health conditions to have at least one vaccination by April 15.

Sterling retains its recent underlying bid and trades either side of 1.4000 against the US dollar in quiet trading conditions. While the British Pound remains stable, the US dollar is slightly more volatile with traders watching the US Treasury market closely. The benchmark US 10-year now yields 1.38%, its highest level in over one year, while the 2-10s yield spread is now around 127 basis points, a multi-year high. While the US dollar is expected to weaken, the rise in US Treasury yields makes the greenback slightly more attractive against other lower-yielding currencies.

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, US Treasuries, NZD/USD and RBNZ

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – February 22, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government to Unveil Plans for Lifting Lockdown Restrictions
GBP/USD MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 19% 5% 9%
Weekly -7% 6% 2%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 31.29% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 2.20 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Positioning is less net-short than yesterday but more net-short from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

