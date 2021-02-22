Bitcoin Price Suffers Pullback, Damaging Technical Landscape

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Technical Outlook Mired by RSI Sell Signal
2021-02-22 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-02-22 13:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Jumps from 7-Month Low, Can XAU Bulls Drive?
2021-02-22 16:38:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Today was an impressive day for commodities in general, but copper's performance stood out in particular. It's trading at the highest levels since Aug 2011 and its 10-day rate of change is the fastest since Nov 2016: https://t.co/T0yIb7t8za
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 46.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Materials (+3.46%), communication services (+3.38%) and energy (+2.70%) were among the best performers. https://t.co/ERZA3rsXVQ
  • Gold prices set a fresh seven-month-low last Thursday. This low printed around a big zone of confluent support that’s since helped to bring a bullish response into the matter.Get your $XAUUSD market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/zfufONn026 https://t.co/9DUejKXNsG
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.60% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.41% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.41% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.33% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/PX3aSdaWvJ
  • 🇳🇿 Retail Sales QoQ (Q4) Actual: -2.7 Previous: 28% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-22
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 3.09% Gold: 1.35% Oil - US Crude: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/bQhI9nLC4V
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ethereum are long at 87.91%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CPBWDtgZwW
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Retail Sales QoQ (Q4) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 28% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-22
  • AUD/USD broke back above 0.79 during trade, helped by broader weakness in $USD https://t.co/wsT0oWJ6Ol
  • NZD/USD clears the January high (0.7315) ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) meeting on February 24. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/bUt1FJ3Rgo https://t.co/ewQOy5mAMN
Bitcoin Price Suffers Pullback, Damaging Technical Landscape

Bitcoin Price Suffers Pullback, Damaging Technical Landscape

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook:

Bitcoin Price Suffers Pullback, Damaging Technical Landscape

Bitcoin suffered a considerable setback to start the week as the cryptocurrency plummeted more than $10,000 in a matter of hours. Amidst the declines, Bitcoin broke beneath ascending trendlines and the crucial $50,000 psychological level, dealing damage to the technical outlook even as the fundamental foundation remained constant. While a recent wave of corporate adoptions has provided an encouraging tailwind for the cryptocurrency – and shorter-term pullbacks may prove healthy after its meteoric rise – Bitcoin will need to avoid a series of lower-highs and lower-lows in the coming days to stave off a prolonged downtrend.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (December 2020 – February 2021)

bitcoin price chart

As it stands, however, there is little to suggest the pullback suffered Monday will mark the advent of such a retracement. That said, the declines have eroded the technical landscape which may make future pullbacks easier to establish now that support has been weakened. Most notably, the rising trendline from late January, around $48,000, suffered a breach that will might its influence reduced going forward. The psychological level at $50,000 was similarly broken.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Chart: 1 - Hour Time Frame (January 2021 – February 2021)

bitcoin price chart

Should the initial pullback continue and a series of lower lows and lower highs is established, Bitcoin could face a deeper reversal. Potential support might reside along the series of swing highs from January around $42,000, $40,000 and $38,300 respectively. Slightly lower still, from $30,000 to $28,000, resides a “line in the sand” that could see losses accelerate – although it lies some distance from the current trading price.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Nevertheless, Bitcoin has a penchant for volatility and losses can mount as quickly as gains, a fact traders should carefully consider. In the meantime, keep up to date on recent price developments and analysis using Twitter by following @PeterHanksFX.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD, NZD Outperforms, US Rates Rally Hits Tech Stocks - US Market Open
AUD, NZD Outperforms, US Rates Rally Hits Tech Stocks - US Market Open
2021-02-22 14:45:00
DAX 30 Struggles to Consolidate Head and Shoulders Pattern, IFO Sentiment Data Improves
DAX 30 Struggles to Consolidate Head and Shoulders Pattern, IFO Sentiment Data Improves
2021-02-22 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government to Unveil Plans for Lifting Lockdown Restrictions
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Government to Unveil Plans for Lifting Lockdown Restrictions
2021-02-22 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields, USD and Powell's Testimony in Focus
Gold Price Forecast: Rising Yields, USD and Powell's Testimony in Focus
2021-02-22 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed