GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: How Much Higher Can GBP/USD Go?

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
A Year on Since the COVID Crash, Are the ECB Tolerating Euro Strength? - US Market Open
2021-02-19 15:00:00
News
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.
2021-02-19 12:23:00
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-19 14:25:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Death Cross Emerges as November Low Gives Out
2021-02-19 16:00:00
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Hit 1.40 Target - GBP Unfazed by Data
2021-02-19 10:10:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-02-19 15:52:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
  • The price of gold attempts to recover from a six-day losing streak as it bounces fresh monthly low ($1761). Get your $XAUUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/z1NrfUQEf3 https://t.co/1bBhOdRiNk
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 90.39%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.99%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/LD1avwDQGi
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.17% US 500: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.26% France 40: -0.27% FTSE 100: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Bf3uotwZAd
  • The US Dollar is edging slightly higher. The $DXY is now trading back around the 90.40 level after falling as low as 90.20 earlier today. $USD https://t.co/kRjzh4XGdH
  • Australian government bond yields on the rise. Recent U.S. Dollar recovery could be dissipating. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/RiMsPRj8o9 https://t.co/cxQeHvVWL1
  • Fed's Williams on tapering: - Decisions on policy will be based on where economy is in terms of Fed's goals - Currently in a "wait and see mode" *No comments made on specific timing* #Fed $USD
  • Wow, Google Trends (global) is actually showing greater interest/concern over 'taper tantrum' when we are in the midst of a massive wave of stimulus. Of course, traders are at far greater risk now than anytime in history given the scale of exposure founded on central bank support https://t.co/IJRBEr4aPk
  • Fed's Williams: - Economy is still in "a deep hole," has a ways to go - Expectations of low rates into the future are cause for higher asset valuations - Strong asset prices also reflect investors looking towards the future #Fed $USD
  • The Nasdaq has now turned negative. DOW +0.07% NDX -0.16% SPX -0.20% $DIA $QQQ $SPY
  • Fed's Williams: - Rise in yields is not a concern - Yields are rising in response to fiscal support and vaccines #Fed $USD
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: How Much Higher Can GBP/USD Go?

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: How Much Higher Can GBP/USD Go?

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USDFUNDAMENTAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • GBP Breaking Out to Fresh Highs
  • How Much Higher Can GBPUSD Go?
  • Broader Markets in Focus, Watch GBPJPY for Month-End

GBP Breaking Out to Fresh Highs

The Pound has gone from strength to strength, with GBP/USD breaking out to fresh highs above 1.4000. In a week that had been relatively light on the newsflow front from the UK perspective, the move has really been a continuation of the current narrative with a successful vaccine program providing a tailwind for the currency as the reopening of the economy nears. Economic data has been slightly more geared to the positive side, particularly with sentiment data after PMIs surprised on the downside. On the flip side, hard data in the form of retail sales remain weak, however, with the focus more on the reopening of the UK economy, the view that pent up demand will take fold once lockdown ends has seen traders shrug off soft retail sales data.

How Much Higher Can GBPUSD Go?

With the Pound trading at the highest level since April 2018, the question being asked is how much further has GBP got to go. On the technical front, there isn’t a significant amount of notable topside levels until the April 2018 highs at 1.4334 and 1.4374. However, with GBP/USD trading at overbought levels on the RSI, there is a risk of short-term pullbacks. Alongside this, seasonality also doesn’t favour the short-term outlook for the currency. On the downside, support sits at 1.3850 with the 20DMA below at 1.3780. Looking ahead to next week, there is little in the way for domestic data and as such, the ebb and flow of the broader risk environment will be closely watched for GBP. Elsewhere, next week also brings month-end into focus, where GBP/JPY is typically the outperformer (click here for data).

GBP/USD Chart: 10yr Seasonality

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: How Much Higher Can GBP/USD Go?

GBPUSD Chart: Weekly Time Frame

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: How Much Higher Can GBP/USD Go?

Source: Refinitiv

The Need to Know Guide on Trading the Pound (GBP)

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

