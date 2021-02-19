News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure
2021-02-18 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
2021-02-19 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00.
2021-02-19 12:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-02-19 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Fading Momentum Could Trigger Pullback
2021-02-19 07:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil and Gold Prices Drop into the Weekend, Setting Course for Deeper Losses?
2021-02-19 06:00:00
Gold Price Drops as Treasury Yields Rise, Will XAU/USD Fall Further?
2021-02-18 22:35:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Hit 1.40 Target - GBP Unfazed by Data
2021-02-19 10:10:00
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle
2021-02-18 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Technical Outlook Hinges on Channel
2021-02-19 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • wash week in the $USD Tuesday-Wednesday strength erased on Thursday and Friday. Did help to make a right shoulder on this h&s pattern, puts focus on neckline around ~90 level for next week $DXY $Dollar https://t.co/tg2zQ8evii
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.16% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.00% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.55% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.39% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.36% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5un3VDVSF7
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 Retail Sales MoM (DEC) due at 13:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -2.5% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • $WTI Crude Oil is trading around its lowest point of the week today. WTI had rallied in February, rising from 52.00 at the beginning of the month to a high of 62.00 yesterday, before turning back downward to currently trade slightly below the 60.00 level. $OIL $USO https://t.co/XctIdf7yJR
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Barkin Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-19
  • Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Feb 01, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 5,402.00. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to Oil - US Crude weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OcCEeS3CI8
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/PqgikOmYtx
  • BoE's Vlieghe says negative rates could be needed later this year or into next year $GBP
  • BoE's Vlieghe says he is worried that resulting labour market slack will be more persistent and more disinflationary than the BoE's central projection $GBP
  • BoE's Vlieghe says his preferred path for policy would be to keep the current monetary stimulus in pace until well into 2023 or 2024
Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues

Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Crude Oil Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Iran and the US remain at loggerheads.
  • Oil volatility may increase if tensions increase.
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download the Q1 2021 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

The US and Iran remain at loggerheads over the 2015 nuclear deal with both sides saying that they are willing to return to the table if the other side moves first, something that is looking increasingly unlikely to happen. The US says that Iran must return to its commitments under the deal first, while Iran says that the US must lift the economics sanction placed on them in short-order - according to some reports - if they are to return to the negotiating table. With time seemingly running out, oil volatility may increase over the coming days.

While oil’s medium- to longer-term outlook remains positive as the reflation trade continues, in the short-term there may be a period of consolidation before the next move higher. The recent oil rally may persuade OPEC members to lift output cuts soon to try and find a new level of balance between supply, demand and the price of oil and this is likely to weigh on oil.

The daily chart shows the steady rally from the April 2020 ‘slump’ low with only a small pull-back in late August/early November breaking the one-way sentiment in oil. Since then the 20-day simple moving average has steered the market ever higher, backed up the 50- and 200-day smas. Short-term support between $59.50/bbl. and $60.00/bbl. should stem any sell-off in the short-term. To the upside, a fresh attempt to break above $65.00/bbl. and then the recent high print at $71.07/bbl. may prove harder, especially if OPEC members look to increase production as economies around the world begin to expand at a greater rate.

Brent Crude Oil Price Chart (January 2020 – February 19, 2021)

Crude Oil Volatility May Increase as Iran - US Stand-Off Continues
Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -15% -2%
Weekly 13% -18% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG retail trader datashow 48.93% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Oil - US Crude price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

What is Market Sentiment and How Does it Work?

What is your view on Oil – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Pushing Toward Key Resistance
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Pushing Toward Key Resistance
2021-02-19 11:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Hit 1.40 Target - GBP Unfazed by Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Bulls Hit 1.40 Target - GBP Unfazed by Data
2021-02-19 10:10:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Head and Shoulders Unfolding, PMIs Don't Change Much
DAX 30 Forecast: Head and Shoulders Unfolding, PMIs Don't Change Much
2021-02-19 09:00:00
S&P 500 Leads Hang Seng, ASX 200 Lower as Technical Correction Kicks in
S&P 500 Leads Hang Seng, ASX 200 Lower as Technical Correction Kicks in
2021-02-19 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude