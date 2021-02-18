News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure
2021-02-18 11:30:00
Euro at Risk Ahead of ECB Minutes as Traders Assess Treasury Yields
2021-02-18 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
2021-02-17 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Chinese Market Reopen in Focus
2021-02-18 02:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum
2021-02-17 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Prices May Continue Outpacing Gold Despite Rising Inflation Bets
2021-02-18 06:00:00
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Gold since Nov 10 when Gold traded near 1,876.36.
2021-02-18 04:23:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Head Lower, EUR/GBP Lower Too
2021-02-18 09:10:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2021-02-18 03:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts due at 12:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/iQHbyQ5nel
  • EUR/GBP free-falling....next up Dec 2019/Feb 2020 lows at 0.8270-0.8280. #eurgbp #sterling @DailyFXTeam Price and chart via @IGcom https://t.co/lU3c0NQNza
  • BoE's Saunders says scope to cut interest rates is limited now $GBP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.31%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 73.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/R2IanAsOac
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/ELqTBELZoq
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.53% Oil - US Crude: 0.05% Silver: -0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/aLYSnuc2s7
  • BoE's Saunders says jobless rate in the UK has risen markedly, adds that labour market has plenty of spare capacity $GBP
  • EUR/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long EUR/JPY for the first time since Jan 19, 2021 when EUR/JPY traded near 126.12. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to EUR/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2E1yAck2jA
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.55% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.32% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/f964odk3yH
US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure

US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price, News and Analysis:

  • US bond yields wary as President Biden says ‘now is the time to go big’.
  • EUR/USD continues to probe support levels.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

US President Joe Biden has promised to go big as he battles to get his USD1.9 trillion stimulus plan through Congress. The President said at a townhall meeting in Milwaukee that ‘In order to grow the economy a year or two, three, and four down the line, we can’t spend too much. Now is the time we should be spending. Now is the time to go big’. While the President may struggle to get the stimulus package passed in full, any agreed deal close to USD1.9 trillion would send US Treasury yields higher on inflation fears further down the road. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year is currently 1.295%, more than double the rate seen in late-July, and the likelihood is that yields will continue to climb higher. Yesterday’s US retail sales (January) smashed expectations – 5.3% m/m vs expectations of 1.1% and a prior reading of -1.0% - and any further signs of the economy picking up will push bond yields higher.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The US dollar basket (DXY) is marginally lower today but remains higher on the week. The 20- and 50-day simple moving averages are supporting the greenback for now and a re-test of the recent 91.60 multi-week high cannot be ruled in the short-term.

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – February 18, 2021)

US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The Euro remains under pressure against the US dollar with the pair touching a near two-week low yesterday. While the US dollar remains bid, the Euro continues to struggle to find positive momentum against a range of currencies. The daily chart shows the 50-day sma capping any upside since mid-January, while the 20-day sma is now the EUR/USD as well. The recent lows between 1.1952 and 1.1956 are the immediate target for the bears, followed by 1.19175, an old horizontal level of resistance turned support.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – February 18, 2021)

US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure

IG Client sentiment data show 49.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.04 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

What is your view on the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Trading the RBNZ Next Week
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Trading the RBNZ Next Week
2021-02-18 12:10:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Holds Above 50,000, Attracts Investors Looking for Higher Returns
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Holds Above 50,000, Attracts Investors Looking for Higher Returns
2021-02-18 10:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Head Lower, EUR/GBP Lower Too
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Head Lower, EUR/GBP Lower Too
2021-02-18 09:10:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish