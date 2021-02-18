News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
2021-02-18 14:45:00
US Dollar Holding Recent Gains, EUR/USD Remains Under Pressure
2021-02-18 11:30:00
2021-02-18 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
2021-02-17 15:00:00
2021-02-17 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
2021-02-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Seek Support Amid Declines - Stock Forecast
2021-02-18 21:00:00
2021-02-18 21:00:00
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Chinese Market Reopen in Focus
2021-02-18 02:00:00
2021-02-18 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Analysis: XAU Threatening to Break Big Support
2021-02-18 13:30:00
2021-02-18 13:30:00
Silver Prices May Continue Outpacing Gold Despite Rising Inflation Bets
2021-02-18 06:00:00
2021-02-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Outlook: GBP/USD Breakout Extends to First Resistance Hurdle
2021-02-18 17:00:00
2021-02-18 17:00:00
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
2021-02-18 14:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Holding at Support Ahead of Inflation Data
2021-02-18 10:00:00
2021-02-18 10:00:00
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
2021-02-17 05:30:00
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash (FEB) due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 57.3 Previous: 57.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Flash (FEB) due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 55.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-18
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.04% Oil - US Crude: -0.60% Silver: -1.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mSNpWEcJS1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.10%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 70.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vaK1OaP9kY
  • Treasury Secretary Yellen: - Benefits of a large stimulus package will far outweigh the costs - Unemployment closer to 10% if "properly measured"
  • Treasury Secretary Yellen: - Tax increases would be used to fund part of Pres. Biden's infrastructure plan - We could see full employment next year with stimulus package
  • Treasury Secretary Yellen: - Stimulus checks will jumpstart economy, aid families living on the edge - Very important to have a big relief package
  • Gold flat during trade, shrugging off "death cross" pattern $XAU $USD https://t.co/DcEx7jAvVR
  • Bitcoin rebounds off of key psychological level. Etherprice action remains within rising channel. Get your $btc market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/oOSJ5rGMwp https://t.co/sQiViXKZlz
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Seek Support Amid Declines - Stock Forecast

Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Seek Support Amid Declines - Stock Forecast

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Price Outlook:

Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Seek Support Amid Declines - Stock Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones have bled lower this week, leaving the two indices in search of technical support. Since little has changed in the fundamental landscape, aside from rising Treasury yields which should be eyed closely, the longer-term equity outlook remains encouraging. With that in mind, nearby support might provide a springboard for an eventual recovery higher.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (September 2020 – February 2021)

nasdaq 100 price forecast chart

That said, price will first have to respect the various technical levels before potential recoveries can be plotted, so patience is vital at this stage. Initial support in the event of a continued selloff might reside along the 200-period simple and exponential moving averages – currently around 13,315. Secondary support will likely come into play along the ascending trendline from the November lows.

As it stands, the level is an early “line in the sand” that, if broken, could see selling accelerate and allow the Nasdaq 100 to fall further. Such a break would materially change the technical landscape over longer timeframes and potential support around the 13,000 psychological zone might give way quickly thereafter. Thus, maintaining the broader uptrend from November is crucial for the technical foundation of the Nasdaq at this time.

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

Much of the same can be said for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The index has indeed incurred losses, but in the bigger picture, the DJIA trades just a few hundred points from record levels. That being said, market commentary espousing doom and gloom at this stage highlights the bullish price action the market has come to expect during the remarkable rally US indices have enjoyed since March 2020.

Dow Jones Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – February 2021)

dow jones price chart forecast

To be sure, the Dow could suffer further losses in the days ahead and, in turn, might require the assistance of support from the 31,130 to 30,900 area. The zone marks a confluence of levels derived from rising and horizontal trendlines, Fibonacci sequences and psychological markers. As with the Nasdaq 100, a break beneath this crucial landmark could see losses accelerate which would then bring the January low around 29,655 into focus.

With the broader technical landscape laid out, traders should keep an eye on Treasury yields. Should they continue to creep higher, US equities and other risk assets could face significant headwinds. In the meantime, short-term technical traders should look to indicators like MACD and RSI to help plan entry and exit points in the event of a recovery. Follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

GameStop Frenzy Leaves Wall Street, Heads to Capitol Hill
GameStop Frenzy Leaves Wall Street, Heads to Capitol Hill
2021-02-18 21:40:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Forecast: BTC, ETH Still Showing Strength
Bitcoin, Ethereum Price Forecast: BTC, ETH Still Showing Strength
2021-02-18 17:38:00
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
S&P 500 Challenged by US Rates, GBP Bulls Charge, Eyes on AUD/NZD - US Market Open
2021-02-18 14:45:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Trading the RBNZ Next Week
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Trading the RBNZ Next Week
2021-02-18 12:10:00
Wall Street
Bearish
US Tech 100