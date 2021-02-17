News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
Euro Forecast: Why Bulls Like EUR/JPY More Than EUR/USD
2021-02-16 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows
2021-02-16 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices
2021-02-17 01:30:00
AUD/USD Nears Support Level after Safe-Haven Flows Boost US Dollar
2021-02-17 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
2021-02-16 22:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Monthly Low as US Yields Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels
2021-02-16 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-02-16 17:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar may be at risk to ASEAN currencies, as the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht attempt a comeback. USD/IDR and USD/PHP still have key support ranges to clear.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/iGG2QxP3Rz https://t.co/z1WT3RW8Ug
  • RBA Asst Gov Kent: RBA policy measures sees $AUD up to 5% lower than otherwise Policy measures continue to place downward pressure on $AUD - BBG
  • RBA Asst Gov Kent: Australian Dollar at upper end of recent range - BBG $AUD
  • Asia-Pacific equities look set to open lower as US index futures declined in early trading hours. Rising US Treasury yields and a stronger US Dollar may exert downward pressure on risk assets and commodities. https://t.co/Edbhma9ylJ
  • RT @FxWestwater: $AUDUSD Nears Support Level after Safe-Haven Flows Boost US Dollar Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/02/17/AUDUSD-Nears-Support-Level-after-Safe-Haven-Flows-Boost-US-Dollar.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr $DXY https://t.co/fZlsJC…
  • The Bank of England’s neutral stance, falling Covid-19 cases and a rapid increase in vaccinations may put a premium on the British Pound. Key levels to watch for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, GBP/NZD and EUR/GBP. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/fvT4rVdxNh https://t.co/zuz2DA3pSe
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (JAN) due at 00:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-17
  • Will be covering European and US indices in this week's session, signup for the webinar below! https://t.co/9diFw6MaYa
  • Please join @ddubrovskyFX at 20:00 EST/1:00 GMT for a special webinar on what traders buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/Bb3CTCTm44 https://t.co/kUXZ1NOPIT
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.08%) S&P 500 (-0.12%) Nasdaq 100 (-0.23%) [delayed] -BBG
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASX 200, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET OUTLOOK:

  • Asia-Pacific markets may trade lower as US equity futures retreated from record highs
  • Rising Treasury yields and a stronger USD may exert downward pressure on equities, commodities
  • UK and Canada core inflation, US retail sales figures are in focus today
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Yields, US Dollar, Gold, Inflation, Asia-Pacific Stocks Outlook:

US equity futures edged lower on Wednesday morning after major stock benchmarks closed near record highs overnight. Investors are probably trying to strike a balance between reflation hopes and seemingly overstretched valuations, allowing recent rallies to take a brief pause. The S&P 500 index is trading near 32.3 times price-to-earnings, far above its five-year average of 21.2. Rich multiples may render the index vulnerable to profit-taking should rising yields and a stronger US Dollar trigger a technical pullback.

It is worth noting that the 10-year Treasury yield climbed more than 10bps overnight to 1.321%, the highest level seen in almost a year. Rising yields may exert further downward pressure on precious metal prices, because the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets becomes higher. For equities, it means that intrinsic value becomes lower when future cash flow steams are discounted back at a higher required rate of return.

Gold prices plunged 1.26% and broke below the US$ 1,800 mark as yield climbed alongside a stronger USD. WTI crude oil prices stayed elevated however, backed by cold blast in parts of the US and disruption in crude oil production in Texas.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield vs. Dow Jones

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices

Chart by TradingView

Asia-Pacific equities look set to retreat from Monday’s highs as profit-taking activity kicks in. Futures across Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India are pointing to a lower start. Mainland Chinese bourses remain shut for the Chinese New Year holiday and will re-open on Thursday. In the currency market, the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand Dollars edged lower, suggesting that sentiment is titled to the bearish side.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) advanced 1.9% on Tuesday, breaking through the 30,000 psychological resistance level with no hesitation. Property and finance sub-sectors were leading, with HSBC (+7.65%) being the single largest contributor to the index’s gain. With the return of mainland investors on Thursday, sectoral rotation may lean towards in favor of technology firms again.

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices

Source: his.com.hk

Australia’s ASX 200 index opened slightly lower, dragged by consumer staples (-2.09%), healthcare (-2.00%) and information technology (-1.51%) sectors. Materials (+1.68%) and financials (+0.49%) were doing the heavy lifting.

On the macro front, core inflation rates from UK and Canada will put the British Pound and Canadian Dollar in focus today. The release of January US retail sales data will also be closely eyed by traders for clues into the health of the consumption market. Markets foresee a 1.1% MoM growth in retail sales, revising three consecutive months’ of mild contraction. This is in view of the latest round of stimulus payments and improved pandemic situation in January. Find out more on the DailyFX calendar.

Sector-wise, 5 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors climbed on Tuesday, with 43.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Financials (+1.60%), industrials (+1.06%) and materials (+1.03%) were among the best performing sectors, while healthcare (-1.27%) and communication services (-0.57%) trailed behind.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 17-02-2021

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
What does it take to trade around data?
Get My Guide

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis:

Technically, the Dow Jones index resumed its upward trajectory after returning to the “Ascending Channel”. Prices continued to move higher within the upper Bollinger Band, pointing to further upside potential with an eye on 31.910 – the 76.4% Fibonacci extension level. The upper Bollinger Band may serve as a dynamic resistance level, whereas the 20-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line may be viewed as an immediate support.

Dow Jones IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index broke above a key resistance level of 30,140 and has since opened the door for further upside potential. The index is hitting the upper Bollinger Band, suggesting that a technical pullback is possible before attempting for higher highs. Immediate support and resistance levels can be found at 30,477 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) and 31.080 (76.4% Fibonacci extension) respectively.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is trending higher within the “Ascending Channel” as highlighted below. The overall trend remains bullish-biased as suggested by upward-sloped Moving Averages. An immediate resistance level can be found at 6,935 (the 200% Fibonacci extension), and an immediate support level can be found at 6,780 (20-Day SMA).

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
2021-02-16 22:30:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Stalls while Platinum Steals the Show
Silver (XAG/USD) Stalls while Platinum Steals the Show
2021-02-16 16:10:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Probing Fresh Highs as Cryptocurrencies Remain Bid
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Probing Fresh Highs as Cryptocurrencies Remain Bid
2021-02-16 11:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50
Wall Street
Bearish