Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Pushes to New Heights Amid Corporate Adoption

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Pullback Emerges Ahead of Account of ECB Meeting
2021-02-17 20:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price to Hold Above Pre-Pandemic Levels on Overbought RSI Reading
2021-02-17 15:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Forecast: Rising Yields and Stronger USD Exert Pressure
2021-02-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Technical Outlook Weakening on Tepid Momentum
2021-02-17 13:30:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Rising Yields May Weigh on Prices
2021-02-17 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
2021-02-17 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Plummets to Support at Multi-month Lows
2021-02-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction Due, UK Inflation Beats Expectations
2021-02-17 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD and the Yen
2021-02-16 20:32:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Tails US Treasury Yields Rally, USDJPY and Yen Crosses Lead 'Risk'
2021-02-17 05:30:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (13/FEB) Actual: ¥477.1B Previous: ¥1027.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-17
  • The #Yen may be in for a rough ride ahead My majors-based JPY index confirmed a weekly break under a Descending Triangle, in conjunction with taking out rising support from 2015 Learn more about Descending Triangles here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/descending-triangle.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/ThTg1IMn6S
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (13/FEB) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥1027.5B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-17
  • The gold price sell-off is now targeting confluence support near the November lows around 1763/67 and we’re looking for inflection here- a good region to reduce short-exposure / lower protective stops. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/roHyyH6tnP https://t.co/KF7IHHvaVK
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 23:05 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-17
  • 6 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 56.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+3.00%), communication services (+1.22%) and consumer discretionary (+0.99%) were among the best performers. https://t.co/3Bl6e0fobC
  • Crude is benefitting from recent supply constraints, with WTI notching a new post-pandemic high of $61.70 https://t.co/gpIaa12Ebv
  • Over the past few weeks, the Rand has been surprisingly strong against major currencies, helped along by a return of US Dollar weakness. Get your $USDZAR market update from @Tams707 here:https://t.co/paxWlqEMhc https://t.co/ylhn6Vmhn8
  • Today's webinar recording if you missed it - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/17/SP-500-Forecast-SPY-ETF-Clocks-Outflows-Alongside-Gold-Treasury-Funds.html?ref-author=phanks&QPID=917701&CHID=9
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.53% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/fCtYh5cG9n
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Pushes to New Heights Amid Corporate Adoption

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Pushes to New Heights Amid Corporate Adoption

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Outlook:

  • Bitcoin has surged to new heights after breaking above $50,000 for the first time Tuesday
  • The cryptocurrency has received a boost from corporations like Tesla, PayPal and Morgan Stanley that have either invested in the coin itself or are looking to increase accessibility to the market
  • Bitcoin vs Gold: Top Differences Traders Should Know

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Pushes to New Heights Amid Corporate Adoption

In all too familiar fashion, Bitcoin notched new highs Wednesday just hours after the cryptocurrency breached $50,000 for the first time in history. Even as risk appetite waned in assets like the Nasdaq 100, Australian Dollar and crude oil, demand for the digital asset remained steadfast. Now more than 75% higher in the year-to-date alone, some Bitcoin believers argue the case for a continuation higher has never been stronger as corporations begin wading into the cryptocurrency market.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

In late January, Bitcoin first received a boost from Elon Musk which fueled a key technical break higher and may have altered the coin’s trajectory altogether. The commentary from Tesla’s chairman was the first of many corporate-driven moves in Bitcoin as Tesla itself announced a $1.5 billion investment in Bitcoin shortly thereafter. Since then, companies like Microstrategy (MSTR) have followed suit, piling into the digital asset aiming to latch on to the meteoric rise while simultaneously hoping the exposure will appeal to potential investors.

Outside of direct investments, firms like PayPal and Mastercard have also entered into the Bitcoin craze by facilitating cryptocurrency transactions, thereby increasing the pool of potential users. Further still, NYDIG Asset Management has filed for a US-based Bitcoin ETF with Morgan Stanley as the authorized participant. Such an ETF would increase accessibility further and could translate into extended gains for Bitcoin. Either way, the sudden wave of major corporations embracing Bitcoin in one way or another is an encouraging sign for the cryptocurrency space.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (January 2021 – February 2021)

bitcoin price chart

As the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the most widely-known coin, Bitcoin has been a major beneficiary of recent corporate adoptions. With that in mind, it is somewhat reasonable recent gains have pushed BTC/USD to new heights. At these levels, however, technical resistance is relatively sparse aside from trendline projections and psychological levels which might see bullish interest persist.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

That said, it seems there is little to suggest Bitcoin will suddenly reverse lower at this time and shorter-term pullbacks may look to prior resistance as support. In the meantime, keep up to date on recent price developments and analysis using Twitter by following @PeterHanksFX.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
S&P 500 Forecast: SPY ETF Clocks Outflows Alongside Gold, Treasury Funds
2021-02-17 21:30:00
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Humbles Bears, Treasury Yields Climb
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Humbles Bears, Treasury Yields Climb
2021-02-17 17:51:00
US Dollar Rises, Gold Extends Drop After Surging US Retail Sales
US Dollar Rises, Gold Extends Drop After Surging US Retail Sales
2021-02-17 13:48:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Australian Jobs Report for Direction
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Awaits Australian Jobs Report for Direction
2021-02-17 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Bullish