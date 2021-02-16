South African Rand Outlook: Multi-Year Support Pending for USD/ZAR

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print
2021-02-15 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows
2021-02-16 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Treasury Yields Climb on Vaccination Milestones. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-02-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-15 22:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Jumping, EUR/GBP Sliding
2021-02-16 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BITCOIN BREAKS ABOVE 50,000
  • USDJPY edging back up towards 200DMA (105.50) as US 10s rise above 1.26% - Despite a softer USD, JPY has continued to weaken against the greenback with the pair being largely a fixed income play
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/UlNmk1tATI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.15%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FB7EMvq3kN
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.19% Gold: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KkYZtZsIDa
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.55% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mt4K70YoPa
  • 🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q4) Actual: 1.5% Previous: 8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.04% Wall Street: 0.03% France 40: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WD1HrZu6vc
  • Heads Up:🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q4) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY 2nd Est (Q4) Actual: -5% Expected: -5.1% Previous: -4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
South African Rand Outlook: Multi-Year Support Pending for USD/ZAR

South African Rand Outlook: Multi-Year Support Pending for USD/ZAR

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR ANALYSIS

  • Rand continues to strengthen irrespective of fiscal woes
  • Global factors linger as dominant influence on USD/ZAR
  • Key SA economic data scheduled this week
Advertisement

RAND FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Strong start to the week for the Rand as USD/ZAR extends to fresh new lows for 2021. This positive start is a consequence of global optimism and search for yield which has been reflected across Emerging Market (EM) currencies. The South African Rand has benefitted more so than it's EM peers due to favorable commodity prices which ties into its less popular title as a commodity currency.

Confidence around the ongoing U.S stimulus approval as well as global COVID-19 inoculations has influenced this recent ‘risk-on’ sentiment despite the fact that local economic woes and lack of structural reforms continue to plague South Africa.

This week there a re a few South African specific economic announcements to look out for (see calendar below). The unemployment rate is likely to be the focus and potentially the most influential on USD/ZAR. A large deviation from expectations may result in notable price fluctuations which should reinforce the practice of sound risk management technique.

South Africa economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Starts in:
Live now:
Feb 16
( 18:02 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR MONTHLY CHART

USD/ZAR monthly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The long-term monthly chart above shows a support and resistance channel which has been adhered to by the USD/ZAR pair over may years. Price action is slowly approaching the lower bounce (support) of the channel which may lead to a price reversal in continuation of prior support breaches or fall through support. The latter may be established by a confirmation candle close below the support trendline which may lead to significant downside.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) suggests the 38 level (red) to be of some significance as this level acts as a secondary support input. A break below this level could result in further downside while a push off support may lead to a price reversal to the upside.

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Focusing on the daily chart the trend is firmly to the downside with the RSI approaching oversold territory. This week saw the 14.5000 psychological level breached which may expand on the already strong down move toward the prior swing low at 13.9328 (January 2, 2020).

A reversal could also unfold with the initial resistance zone at 14.5000 which coincides with the 61.8% Fibonacci level. 14.7632 will succeed as secondary resistance should a strong bullish move ensue.

Overall, the Rand is at a key area of confluence which should be approached with caution when identifying a directional bias. More confirmation and data may be required before entering the market.

USD/ZAR: KEY TECHNICAL POINTS TO CONSIDER

  • Trendline support monthly chart
  • 14.5000resistance
  • 13.9328 support target
  • Oversold RSI on monthly chart (38)
  • Oversold RSI on daily chart

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Probing Fresh Highs as Cryptocurrencies Remain Bid
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Probing Fresh Highs as Cryptocurrencies Remain Bid
2021-02-16 11:30:00
FTSE MIB Forecast: Draghi Brings Hope of Stability to Italian Stocks
FTSE MIB Forecast: Draghi Brings Hope of Stability to Italian Stocks
2021-02-16 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Jumping, EUR/GBP Sliding
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Jumping, EUR/GBP Sliding
2021-02-16 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR