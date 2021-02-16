News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print
2021-02-15 07:30:00
2021-02-15 07:30:00
News
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows
2021-02-16 06:00:00
2021-02-16 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
2021-02-15 18:00:00
News
Dow Jones, Treasury Yields Climb on Vaccination Milestones. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-02-16 01:30:00
2021-02-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
2021-02-13 13:00:00
News
Gold Price Eyes Monthly Low as US Yields Approach Pre-Pandemic Levels
2021-02-16 15:00:00
2021-02-16 15:00:00
US Dollar Pops on US Rates Spike, JPY & Silver Drop - US Market Open
2021-02-16 14:50:00
2021-02-16 14:50:00
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-02-16 17:30:00
2021-02-16 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-02-16 09:00:00
2021-02-16 09:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
2021-02-14 16:30:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Stalls while Platinum Steals the Show

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Silver Price Forecast:

  • Silver price action remains within a well-defined range
  • Platinum shortfalls drive prices to six year high
  • US Dollar weakness continues to support major commodities
Silver prices currently remain relatively flat as risk on sentiment prevails, dampening the demand for Silver, Gold and other safe-haven assets which benefited off of the global Coronavirus pandemic last year. Although the precious metal has lagged behind its Gold counterpart, recent trends suggest that Silver is becoming increasingly popular as a viable asset.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

With the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine globally, renewed optimism has driven demand for Emerging Market (EM) currencies while the US Dollar continues to slide, making precious metals cheaper for other economies using other currencies.

Meanwhile Platinum, the major commodity commonly used in the auto motor industry to reduce emissions, has retraced from yesterday’s advance as supply shortfalls combined with expectations of a rebound in motor sales pushed prices to fresh six year highs.

Silver (XAG/USD) Price Action

For now, XAG/USD remains rangebound, with the key psychological level of 2800 currently providing resistance for Silver bulls. After buyers failed to break above 3000 at the beginning of the month, bears managed to pull prices back within the confluent zone, between the key Fibonacci retracement levels of the historical move (2008 – 2011), with the 50% retracement forming as additional resistance at 2906.2 while support rests at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 2416.9.

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

Silver Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Currently, the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) remains above the zero line with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) lingering just below 100.

Silver (XAG/USD) Volatility

With Silver prices catalyzing off of US Dollar weakness, a shift in implied volatility may be an additional driver for short-term price action, as the VIX, also known as the ‘fear index’, often indicates that a change in sentiment is under way.

Relationship between Volatility and Silver Prices

Silver (XAG/USD) Stalls while Platinum Steals the Show

Resource: Refinitiv

Silver Client Sentiment

Silver (XAG/USD) Stalls while Platinum Steals the Show
Silver BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% -15% -6%
Weekly -1% -14% -2%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 90.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 9.27 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.27% higher than yesterday and 0.99% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.01% lower than yesterday and 5.01% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Silver-bearish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

