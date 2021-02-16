FTSE MIB Forecast: Draghi Brings Hope of Stability to Italian Stocks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print
2021-02-15 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows
2021-02-16 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Treasury Yields Climb on Vaccination Milestones. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-02-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-15 22:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Jumping, EUR/GBP Sliding
2021-02-16 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BITCOIN BREAKS ABOVE 50,000
  • USDJPY edging back up towards 200DMA (105.50) as US 10s rise above 1.26% - Despite a softer USD, JPY has continued to weaken against the greenback with the pair being largely a fixed income play
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/UlNmk1tATI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.15%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.39%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/FB7EMvq3kN
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.19% Gold: 0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KkYZtZsIDa
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.55% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.36% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.26% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/mt4K70YoPa
  • 🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q4) Actual: 1.5% Previous: 8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.04% Wall Street: 0.03% France 40: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.14% Germany 30: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/WD1HrZu6vc
  • Heads Up:🇮🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 1st Est (Q4) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 8.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY 2nd Est (Q4) Actual: -5% Expected: -5.1% Previous: -4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-16
FTSE MIB Forecast: Draghi Brings Hope of Stability to Italian Stocks

FTSE MIB Forecast: Draghi Brings Hope of Stability to Italian Stocks

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Italian stocks soak up some bullish sentiment as new Draghi government brings hope of political stability
  • The FTSE MIB faces a strong resistance after surging more than 11% since the start of February
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Italian stocks have been rallying in recent days as Mario Draghi brings hope of political stability in a country with a long history of failed governments. The FTSE Mib, Italy’s main equity index, has outperformed its European counterparts since the beginning of February, rising over 11% and edging closer to the 24,000 line.

Advertisement

MARIO DRAGHI HEADS UP NEW GOVERNMENT

The former European Central Bank chief took office last week after the previous coalition government fell apart. Draghi’s focus will be on rebuilding the country after the damage Covid-19 has done to the economy, and his choice of ministers has given hope and positive sentiment to markets and Italy’s business owners. Not only is Draghi well regarded for his experience as the former ECB chief, recognized for doing all that was necessary to save the euro almost a decade ago, his cabinet is formed of politicians from all the parties that support him,doubling those that are technocrats, but the latter will be in charge of the most sensitive areas. Take as an example Daniele Franco, director general of the Central Bank of Italy, who will be the minister of finance.

Mario Draghi is also seen as a good mix with France and Germany in their attempt to reform Europe with a better chance of increasing productivity in public investments, which has seen the yield on Italian debt close the gap with the less risky German bonds, supporting equities further.

Italy 10 Year vs Germany 10 Year Spread Bond Yield

FTSE MIB Forecast: Draghi Brings Hope of Stability to Italian Stocks

Source: Refinitiv

The most immediate challenge for Draghi's government will be to accelerate the roll-out of vaccines and kick-start economic recovery. With 4.6 vaccinations per 100 citizens, Italy is ahead of most European countries but is still only one-fifth of the rate of vaccination in Britain. He will also focus on the development of projects linked to the European Recovery Plan, of which Italy is the largest recipient, with an allocation of more than 200 billion euros.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

FTSE MIB AT HIGHEST LEVEL IN A YEAR

We’ve seen a generalized positive sentiment take over equity markets in recent days as further US stimulus and progress in vaccination programs have kept bullish sentiment well supported, but we are facing many warning signs that a correction may be overdue. With regards to the FTSE Mib, the strong push higher since the beginning of February has broken the short-term range between two key Fibonacci levels, causing price to break the strong resistance at 22,770, which had been the previous top since the falls back in March.

But current price seems to have reached a new area of increased resistance at 23,670 and the stochastic oscillator is showing strong signs that the index is overbought. Pair these together with the fact that a wider correction has been called for in equity markets and we may be seeing a short-term top with prospects of a new fall below the 76.4% Fibonacci at 22,770. Look out for any signs of indecision in the coming sessions, and the continuation of a possible pattern of lower highs which may have started today, to confirm short-term bias to the downside.

FTSE MIB Daily chart

FTSE MIB Forecast: Draghi Brings Hope of Stability to Italian Stocks

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Plays Range, US/China Tensions Resurfacing for AUD/JPY
2021-02-16 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Probing Fresh Highs as Cryptocurrencies Remain Bid
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Probing Fresh Highs as Cryptocurrencies Remain Bid
2021-02-16 11:30:00
South African Rand Outlook: Multi-Year Support Pending for USD/ZAR
South African Rand Outlook: Multi-Year Support Pending for USD/ZAR
2021-02-16 09:46:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Jumping, EUR/GBP Sliding
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Jumping, EUR/GBP Sliding
2021-02-16 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Bullish