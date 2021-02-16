News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print
2021-02-15 07:30:00
Crude Oil Gains as Copper Prices Aim for 2012 High, Downside Potential Grows
2021-02-16 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Dow Jones, Treasury Yields Climb on Vaccination Milestones. ASX 200 May Rise
2021-02-16 01:30:00
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-15 22:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Jumping, EUR/GBP Sliding
2021-02-16 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-15 18:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Jumping, EUR/GBP Sliding

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The outperformance of UK assets, including both GBP and the FTSE 100 index, shows no signs of faltering just yet.
  • That’s based on the swift rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations in the UK and comments by the Prime Minister that the Government’s plan to move England out of lockdown will be “cautious but irreversible”.
GBP/USD still aiming higher, EUR/GBP lower

The strong performance of UK assets, including both the British Pound and London-listed stocks, shows no signs of faltering as the UK continues to vaccinate people against Covid-19 at a faster pace than most other countries – raising the likelihood that the economy will be among the first to open up.

Speaking yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Governments plan to move England out of lockdown will be "cautious but irreversible" and he is due to set out a roadmap for ending restrictions next Monday. That follows figures releasedyesterday showing a 29% drop in the number of positive cases across the country, down to 9,765 – the lowest figure since October 2. The Government also said it has met its target to offer a vaccine to the 15 million most vulnerable people across the UK.

In response, GBP/USD continues to strengthen and may well tackle “round number” resistance at 1.40 in the next few days.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (February 4-16, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP also continues to strengthen against other currencies, with continuing gains for GBP/CHF, GBP/JPY, and GBP/AUD. In particular, it is looking strong against the Euro, with EUR/GBP sliding on the likelihood that the UK economy will open up sooner than the Eurozone economy, and that trend too looks likely to persist.

Johnson will be questioned about his plans at a 1700 GMT press conference.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Hourly Timeframe (February 4-16, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

