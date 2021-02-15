News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD to Extend Rebound Ahead of Q4 GDP Print
2021-02-15 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rally Stretched, Risk of Possible Correction Ahead
2021-02-15 12:05:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: Downtrend to Resume Course as Stocks Climb?
2021-02-13 13:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Platinum Forecast: Will Supply Shortfall Drive Wider Price Divergence?
2021-02-15 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Gold, FOMC, Liquidity Conditions
2021-02-14 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy
2021-02-15 09:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD
2021-02-15 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Technical Damage Not Undone
2021-02-14 16:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Spanish Economy Minister expects new aid package for firms to be approved in March
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.10%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/t9jWV8Agae
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/XCJ5owucZx
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.37% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.30% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.06% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wHMwoCaBMu
  • 🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (JAN) Actual: $-14.54B Expected: $-14.70B Previous: $-15.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-15
  • Heads Up:🇮🇳 Balance of Trade Final (JAN) due at 12:20 GMT (15min) Expected: $-14.70B Previous: $-15.44B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-15
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/TWvFsYyBkZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.97%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 74.68%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uC6OQEmfaW
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.71% Silver: 0.85% Gold: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gEsUWqYYMK
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.24% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.15% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4O7b0c28SH
Crude Oil Rally Stretched, Risk of Possible Correction Ahead

Crude Oil Rally Stretched, Risk of Possible Correction Ahead

Justin McQueen, Analyst

OIL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Crude Oil Prices Extend Rally as Tighter Supply Underpins
  • Oil Technical Levels to Watch

Crude Oil Prices Extend Rally as Tighter Supply Underpins

Oil prices have gone from strength to strength in recent months, as market participants look to a brighter 2021. That said, the acceleration in the move higher has stepped up with Brent crude futures breaking out since the move above $60, having last week recorded its 4th consecutive weekly gain. Among the primary reasons for this supercycle move higher across oil prices has been a reduction in oil supply, particularly from OPEC+. While record winter storms hitting Texas oil supplies the possibility of strikes in Norway, threatening the country’s oil production have added a fresh impetus this morning.

However, going forward, in light of the steep rise in oil prices, questions will remain as to when OPEC+ will begin to raise oil output, particularly Saudi Arabia, who last month agreed to cut oil production further, by an extra 1mbpd. Over the weekend, Russian Deputy PM Novak (Former Energy Minister) stated that oil prices could average $45-60/bbl, adding that the global oil market is now balanced. Alongside this, with US oil rigs coming back online, this signals that US oil production will be on the rise once again and thus, OPEC may have to mull raising oil production in order to maintain oil market share.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Oil Technical Levels to Watch

On the technical front, the RSI on the daily timeframe is at extremely overbought levels, which in turn, reduces the appeal of new longs in the asset and does instead increase the likelihood of a short-term correction in prices. On the topside, resistance resides at $66, which coincides with the 38.2% fib from the ATH to the 2020 low.

Brent Crude Oil Chart: Daily Time Frame

Crude Oil Rally Stretched, Risk of Possible Correction Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

Much like Brent crude, WTI is also nearing critical resistance, which could pose a short-term challenge to the current rally in the oil complex. Trendline resistance stemming from the all-time peak will be a key level to watch with the momentum in oil prices looking slightly frothy at current levels.

WTI Crude Oil Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Crude Oil Rally Stretched, Risk of Possible Correction Ahead

Source: Refinitiv

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 28% 3% 11%
Weekly -12% 5% -2%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Creep Up but Equities Continue to Shine
DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Creep Up but Equities Continue to Shine
2021-02-15 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: Sterling Continues to Profit as UK Government Mulls Unlocking the Economy
2021-02-15 09:00:00
Gold, Platinum Forecast: Will Supply Shortfall Drive Wider Price Divergence?
Gold, Platinum Forecast: Will Supply Shortfall Drive Wider Price Divergence?
2021-02-15 06:00:00
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Weekly Outlook: Pandemic, Reflation Trade in Focus
Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Weekly Outlook: Pandemic, Reflation Trade in Focus
2021-02-15 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude