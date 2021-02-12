News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High
2021-02-12 18:30:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD Breaks Downtrend, Can it Rally?
2021-02-11 21:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Slips as OPEC, IEA Cut Demand Outlook, Gold Eyes US Stimulus
2021-02-12 03:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-12 09:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Surge to Record Highs Running out of Steam
2021-02-12 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Giving Back All of This Week's Gains
2021-02-12 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DailyFX Morning Market Minutes: COVID-19 Update, UK on Track, Upcoming Holidays
2021-02-12 18:45:00
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Sentiment Data on Deck
2021-02-11 22:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-02-11 20:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.32%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/scCku9BbK3
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.04% FTSE 100: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.03% France 40: -0.05% Wall Street: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/PKpLRsmQq7
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 US Budget Plan FY 2022 due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $-430B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-12
  • What are the WSB and other trading Reddit boards talking about today? Any rumblings of a new shift in focus or are we coming back home to the more liquid assets and expectations of measured moves?
  • Mario Draghi officially accepts post as Italian Prime Minister. $EUR
  • The G7 finance ministers and central bankers were set to talk about growth post pandemic, digital tax and cryptocurrency. I doubt they are preparing their Treasuries to accept taxes in cryptocurrency payments
  • US Indices have pared some of their earlier losses but remain mixed for the day, with the S&P500 and Nasdaq just recently edging into positive territory. DOW -0.18% NDX +0.02% SPX +0.03% RUT +0.09% $DIA $QQQ $SPY $IWM
  • UK data marginally better-than-expected, vaccination program hitting targets. Sterling continues to strengthen against a range of currencies. Get your $GBP market update from @nickcawley1 here:https://t.co/CIJ5cze3bz https://t.co/P64IVyfPaW
  • $AUDJPY rose to a fresh two year high just shy of the 81.50 level earlier today. The pair has been on a mostly steady uptrend since early November, rising from around 73.00 to currently trade above 81.00. $AUD $JPY https://t.co/XfUFylHS2T
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.55%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/2WO4K4bmLY
Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High

Euro Stoxx 50 Climbs to Pandemic Record, 10yr Bund Yields Rise to Five Month High

Izaac Brook,

Euro Stoxx 50, German Bunds Talking Points:

  • Euro Stoxx 50 trades near 3,700, highest level since Feb. 2020
  • German 10yr Bund yields rise to highest level since Sept. 2020
  • Eurozone economy likely to face double-dip recession
Advertisement

Euro Stoxx 50 Nears 3,700 For First Time Since February 2020

The Euro Stoxx 50, Europe’s leading blue-chip index, has risen to trade near the 3,700 level Friday for the first time since the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. In mid-February 2020, the index had risen to 3,860, its highest level since May of 2008. The Index plunged by over 30% during March’s volatility before grinding its way back higher.

Unlike its US counterpart, the Dow Jones Index, the Euro Stoxx 50 has failed to rise back above this early 2020 high amidst the pandemic. More stringent economic restrictions in Europe and the relative lack of fiscal stimulus may be behind this underperformance.

Euro Stoxx 50 Index: 1 Day Time Frame (Jan. 2019 – Feb. 2021)

EUSTX50, Euro Stoxx 50, Euro Stoxx 50 Index, Pandemic Euro Stoxx 50, Stoxx 50, TradingView

Chart created by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

The Eurozone economy has been hard hit by Covid and the related measures to control its spread. While vaccine efforts are now underway, downside risks have risen as cases resurge and containment measures are extended or reinstated. A double-dip recession now seems likely as economists forecast a contraction in Eurozone GDP for Q1 2021.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Get Your Free EUR Forecast
Get My Guide

While Eurozone inflation rose in January, this uptick was mostly tied to the lapsing of Germany’s VAT reduction, a measure put in place to provide economic support during the pandemic. Inflation is likely to remain short of the ECB’s target for an extended period of time, a likelihood that ECB policymakers have made clear.

10yr Bund Yields Edge Higher

Despite a recent extension in German’s lockdown, the yields on the 10yr Bund, Europe’s premier safe asset, have climbed slightly higher. 10yr Bund yields first dropped into negative territory in the spring of 2019, as fears of a European recession grew. Yields whipsawed during March’s volatility before trending slightly downwards into December. Since mid-December, yields have begun to rise, climbing from -0.63% to their current level around -0.42%.

Germany 10yr Bund Yields: 1 Day Time Frame (Jan. 2019 – Feb. 2021)

Germany, German Government Bond, 10yr Bund, German Bund, Bund Yields, TradingView

Chart created by Izaac Brook, Source: TradingView

The rise in Bund yields comes shortly after a string of hawkish comments from Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann today. Weidmann predicted that Germany’s inflation rate would surge above 3% in 2021 and warned that monetary policy would need to be tightened if necessary.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Izaac Brook
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Izaac Brook, DailyFX Research Intern

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
British Pound Outlook: Sterling Continues to Move Higher, Vaccination Program Hitting Target
2021-02-12 16:00:00
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Eyes January Lows
South African Rand Dollar Forecast: USD/ZAR Eyes January Lows
2021-02-12 16:00:00
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
Gold, S&P 500 Firm Despite Consumer Sentiment Report Miss
2021-02-12 15:30:00
Currency Volatility for the Week Ahead: GBP/USD & AUD/USD in Focus
Currency Volatility for the Week Ahead: GBP/USD & AUD/USD in Focus
2021-02-12 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EU Stocks 50