USD/MXN Bounces as Bank of Mexico Elects to Cut Rates by 0.25%

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Leads to Break of Descending Channel
2021-02-11 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Platinum Price Charges to 6-Year High, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report
2021-02-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Outlook – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-11 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
2021-02-11 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact
2021-02-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Can some trading fads align to cult-like behavior? There are a number of signs but three standards of a cult: 1. Charismatic leader/coterie that becomes objective of worship 2. The brainwashing of coercion or thought reform 3. Economic exploitation by a smaller group
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.33% Silver: -0.51% Gold: -1.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/n4JXaLagDM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Litecoin are long at 91.15%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 72.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5Ia6nHLMxM
  • RT @Tams707: #Bitcoin continues to surge, has Elon Musk started a new trend? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/11/Bitcoin-BTCUSD-Breaks-to-New-Highs-as-Twitter-Uber-Follow-Tesla-LiveEdu-TDC.html
  • Banxico: -Headline CPI to accelerate in 2Q -Core inflation set to hit 3% in 3Q -Balance of risks for CPI trajectory uncertain -Sees extensive slack in Mexico's economy $USD $MXN
  • 🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 4.0% Expected: 4% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
  • Banxico cuts rates by 25bps to 4.00% as expected in unanimous decision. $USDMXN bouncing higher off intraday lows https://t.co/vAyNQGrJea
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.06% Germany 30: -0.10% FTSE 100: -0.13% US 500: -0.15% Wall Street: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aAW2CwskRh
  • Reminder, the last meeting was a close call with 3-2 favouring a hold - Expectations for this meeting are for a 25bps cut, but likely to see a split vote $MXN https://t.co/Po1Y6j6Fbr
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Interest Rate Decision due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4% Previous: 4.25% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-11
USD/MXN Bounces as Bank of Mexico Elects to Cut Rates by 0.25%

USD/MXN Bounces as Bank of Mexico Elects to Cut Rates by 0.25%

Brendan Fagan, Izaac Brook,
  • Bank of Mexico cuts rates by 25 bps to 4.00% in a unanimous decision
  • Rate cut comes as Mexican economy struggles and remains frail
  • USD/MXN bounced in immediate trade following the release
Advertisement

The Bank of Mexico unanimously decided to cut interest rates by 25 bps to 4.00% after meeting on Thursday. The decision was in line with expectations, as a cut of 25 bps was foreseen as extremely likely given recent economic weakness in Mexico. The rate cut comes as the Mexican economy experienced its worst year since the Great Depression, with economic activity declining by 8% as a result of the pandemic.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide
 Bank of Mexico Target Rate vs. USD/MXN

The Bank of Mexico embarked on an easing cycle beginning in August 2019, cutting rates so that they stood at 7.00% as of February 2020, down from a peak of 8.25% a year earlier. The onset of the pandemic and its economic impact drove the Bank of Mexico to take further aggressive action, with rate cuts of 50bps each in March, May, June, and August. A final cut of 25bps was made at the September meeting. During the November and December meetings, the Governing Board held the key rate steady at 4.25%. Today’s rate cut represents a change in course, as monetary policy now seeks to jumpstart a “slacking” economy.

Mexico CPI Print – January 2021

Upcoming Economic Releases

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The appointment of the more-dovish Galia Borja as a Deputy Governor in January has tilted the balance of the Governing Board towards a more dovish majority. Borja replaced Javier Guzman, who had voted to hold rates steady at the November and December meetings.

However, comments from Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath made in early February had suggested that any further rate cuts would be held off until April as bank officials wait to see how inflation moves.

Today’s decision comes shortly after a slightly higher than expected CPI print for January 2021, although the numbers remained within the central bank’s target of 3.0% +/- 1 percentage point.The Governing Board is looking to strike a balance between further easing and inflationary pressures. The Mexican economy is heavily dependent on the US economy, so progress towards the Biden administration’s stimulus bill could provide a further tailwind to growth.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USD/MXN 15 Min. Chart

USD/MXN Chart

Chart from IG

After rising to historic highs above the 24.00 level during March 2020’s market volatility, USD/MXN declined up until mid-November. Since then, the pair has consolidated along the 20.00 level. The pair continues to be rangebound between 19.50 and 20.60. Recent dollar strength has seen USD/MXN retreat from its 3-month highs.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan & Izaac Brook, DailyFX Interns

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks to New Highs as Twitter, Uber Follow Tesla
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaks to New Highs as Twitter, Uber Follow Tesla
2021-02-11 19:01:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Steps Back After Fed Meeting Drives Demand Higher
Silver (XAG/USD) Steps Back After Fed Meeting Drives Demand Higher
2021-02-11 16:28:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
IBEX 35 Forecast: Technical Pattern Suggests Further Bearish Pressure
IBEX 35 Forecast: Technical Pattern Suggests Further Bearish Pressure
2021-02-11 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN