News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Eyes Channel Resistance as Inventories Fall for Third Week
2021-02-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Reverse Lower?
2021-02-10 21:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: Sterling Breakout Underway- GBP/USD Levels
2021-02-10 17:02:00
GBP/USD –Top of Channel in Play, BTD Approach Still Favored
2021-02-10 12:11:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $VIX came close to slipping the 20 handle, but the market's favorite volatility index held the line for the 243rd trading day north of the rough historical average https://t.co/nXt9TfWu8v
  • US President Biden to hold first phone call with China's President Xi as early as Wednesday night $USDCNH
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.00% Germany 30: -0.04% FTSE 100: -0.04% France 40: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/84cHgS6EB0
  • Another day of gains in store for US markets as EU bourses trade modestly in the green, while crude futures continue to track higher. Get your $USDJPY market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/XJdQUcoq1o https://t.co/Mt7nw32vFx
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fed balance sheet will continue providing support -We're not thinking about shrinking the balance sheet -Balance sheet will grow as much as needed to support economy
  • US equities bouncing back from intraday lows as Fed Chair Powell reassures markets that monetary policy will remain accommodative and look past transient rises in inflation. $ES_F $SPX $SPY #Stocks #Trading https://t.co/RoCdPkQiwa
  • And if you missed it the first time, here's a link to the recording - https://t.co/IB1QZ8M2hi
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.40% Oil - US Crude: 0.01% Silver: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lujBdPkjgg
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fed has tools to counter notable rises in inflation -Risks are to the downside from slower vaccine rollout -Will aid economic recovery as long as needed $NDX $RUT $XAUUSD $TNX $DXY
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Real unemployment rate closer to 10%, not 6.3% according to January NFP report -Pandemic has widened economic disparities -Will probably see increases in inflation readings that won't mean much -Don't expect large or sustained rise in inflation
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Reverse Lower?

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Reverse Lower?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Gold Price Outlook:

Advertisement

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Runs into Resistance, Will it Reverse Lower?

Gold volatility has been elevated in February with the precious metal bouncing between technical levels in quick succession. While losses suffered earlier in the month have largely been reclaimed, XAU/USD remains near the midpoint of the descending channel it has etched out since August. Despite the recent recovery, the yellow metal has encountered resistance overhead and appears vulnerable to a reversal lower.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (March 2020 - February 2021)

gold daily price chart forecast

While the fundamental argument for gold – one that was vital to the metal’s climb from March to August – remains intact, the gradual decline in price is undeniable. As a result, longer-term price trends have since become negative, evidenced by a “death cross” formation on the daily chart in early January 2021 and a break beneath the 200 exponential moving average. As it stands, XAU/USD trades beneath all three of these longer-term averages and there is little to suggest gold will suddenly reverse higher and snap the downtrend.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (August 2020 - February 2021)

gold price chart

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Resistance is also evident on the 4-hour chart as gold negotiates the $1850 area which has proved influential in the past. The area also coincides with the 200EMA. A potential MACD crossover above the 0 level and beneath the 200EMA might hint gold could reverse lower in the coming days. That said, a bullish continuation is also possible and subsequent resistance might lie at the Fibonacci levels near $1883 and $1920.

US Equity Outlook and MACD Trading Strategy Walkthrough Video

Still, gold seems susceptible to a gradual continuation lower. With that in mind, areas of interest in the event of a reversal lower might reside near the $1800 mark and slightly beneath at the 2021 swing low near $1784. Follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Fed Chair Powell Maintains Cautious Outlook, Dollar Slightly Stronger
Fed Chair Powell Maintains Cautious Outlook, Dollar Slightly Stronger
2021-02-10 19:00:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB’s Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Levels to Watch
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-02-10 12:00:00
XAU/USD: Inflation Expectations Hint at Gold as Best Store of Value
XAU/USD: Inflation Expectations Hint at Gold as Best Store of Value
2021-02-10 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed