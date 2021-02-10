Fed Chair Powell Maintains Cautious Outlook, Dollar Slightly Stronger

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Real Time News
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fed balance sheet will continue providing support -We're not thinking about shrinking the balance sheet -Balance sheet will grow as much as needed to support economy
  • US equities bouncing back from intraday lows as Fed Chair Powell reassures markets that monetary policy will remain accommodative and look past transient rises in inflation. $ES_F $SPX $SPY #Stocks #Trading https://t.co/RoCdPkQiwa
  • And if you missed it the first time, here's a link to the recording - https://t.co/IB1QZ8M2hi
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.40% Oil - US Crude: 0.01% Silver: -0.48% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/lujBdPkjgg
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Fed has tools to counter notable rises in inflation -Risks are to the downside from slower vaccine rollout -Will aid economic recovery as long as needed $NDX $RUT $XAUUSD $TNX $DXY
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Real unemployment rate closer to 10%, not 6.3% according to January NFP report -Pandemic has widened economic disparities -Will probably see increases in inflation readings that won't mean much -Don't expect large or sustained rise in inflation
  • A Sterling breakout is underway after breaching above critical confluence resistance and keeps the GBP/USD outlook weighted to the topside near-term. Get your $GBPUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here:https://t.co/egv1mnOYFe https://t.co/6hkPf9CuY2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/A2S4GdC8vv
  • Fed Chair Powell: -Still very far from a strong labor market -Important for monetary policy to remain patiently accomodative -FOMC to maintain pace of asset purchases until substantial further progress toward goals -Committed to doing all we can to promote employment $USD $SPX
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (JAN) Actual: $-163B Expected: $-150B Previous: $-144B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-10
Fed Chair Powell Maintains Cautious Outlook, Dollar Slightly Stronger

Fed Chair Powell Maintains Cautious Outlook, Dollar Slightly Stronger

Izaac Brook, Brendan Fagan,
  • Powell commented on asset purchases, maintaining the current rate of $120 B per month
  • Powell’s speech comes amidst rising expectations of a strong economic recovery.
  • DXY slightly stronger in immediate trade, equity indices mixed

Fed Chair Powell speaks on the state of the economy, USD rises slightly

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell painted a bleak picture for US employment during a speech given on Wednesday. In his speech, Powell outlined his commitment to remaining patiently accommodative given the weakness shown in employment data recently. “Fully realizing the benefits of a strong labor market will take continued support from both near-term policy and longer-run investments…” said Powell.

Powell continued to state that the reported unemployment number “dramatically understated” the damage done to the domestic labor market over the last twelve months. “Despite the surprising speed of recovery early on, we are still very far from a strong labor market whose benefits are broadly shared,” said Powell. While Powell remained confident that the Fed’s approach will produce satisfactory outcomes, he remained adamant that monetary policy alone will not solve our economic problems.

Powell’s cautious outlook is echoed by the fact that nearly 10 million Americans are still without work. However, Chair Powell highlighted the combination of mass vaccinations and programs such as the Paycheck Protection Program as green shoots for a recovery in retail employment. Powell also reiterated his commitment to keeping short-term interest rates near zero, while maintaining the current pace of asset purchases at $120 billion per month.

January’s FOMC meeting saw little change in the Fed’s policy stance. Statements from the meeting did note that the economic recovery had moderated in recent months. However, new virus cases have continued to decline since the last time the FOMC met. The vaccine rollout continues across the country, offering a light at the end of the tunnel.

Fed Chair Powell Maintains Cautious Outlook, Dollar Slightly Stronger

Powell’s commentary comes amidst rising expectations of a strong US economic recovery. The Biden administration has opted to pass their $1.9 trillion stimulus package through the budget reconciliation process, allowing the administration to pass the stimulus package with a simple majority.

US yields and economic expectations have reacted strongly to the impending stimulus package. Yields on the 10yr Treasury rose as high as 2% in early February, hitting their highest levels since March 2020. Relatedly, 10yr inflation breakevens have risen to their highest levels since 2014, reflecting increasing expectations of higher inflation. Inflation has become a major theme amongst market commentators and politicians.

DXY 1 Minute Chart

DXY Chart

Created with TradingView

S&P 500 1 Min Chart

S&P 500 Chart

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Brendan Fagan & Izaac Brook, DailyFX Interns

