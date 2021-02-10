News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Levels to Watch

Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Levels to Watch

Justin McQueen, Analyst

CAD, CAD/JPY Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/CAD | Rising Oil Prices Underpins CAD Gains
  • CAD/JPY | Bullish Momentum Persists
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Levels to Watch

USD/CAD | Rising Oil Prices Underpins CAD Gains

Last week had largely been characterised as a sell the rally bias with the 1.2850-70 area capping upside. Alongside this, with the weak Canadian jobs report quickly shrugged off, momentum has once again shifted to the downside. Brent crude futures have continued its impressive run with prices above $61, which is likely to keep the Loonie underpinned and thus makes the currency among the preferred choices for a renewed USD bearish trade. On the downside, support is situated at 1.2620-25 with the YTD low at 1.2586.

Canadian Dollar Technical Levels

Support

Resistance

1.2650

-

1.2750

-

1.2620-25

-

1.2815

Trendline

1.2586

YTD Low

1.2881

YTD High

Canadian Dollar Chart: Daily Time Frame

Canadian Dollar Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

CAD/JPY | Bullish Momentum Persists

Yesterday’s dip in the cross had been quickly faded with dip buyers at 82.00, with additional support stemming from reports that the BoJ may seek to clarify in March policy review that it has room to deepen negative rates. Momentum remains positive for the cross, particularly as equity markets extend to better levels. In turn, 82.00-20 is likely to continuing offering good support for CAD/JPY, while on the topside, resistance is situated at 83.00.

CAD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

CAD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

