US Dollar Sell-Off Continues as Risk Markets Remain Buoyant

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Buoyed by Stimulus Despite Slow Vaccination Rate
2021-02-09 07:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/TRXVuCvdwC
  • Coming up in half an hour: my look at the charts, the confidence figures on the agenda this week and the IG client sentiment data. Do join me if you can https://t.co/vjRS3PMA9R
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/diCwqqa7eS https://t.co/gJYt2TwNp8
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/ECXEsFuiR2
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (DEC) Actual: -0.2% Expected: 0.3% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (DEC) Actual: -2% Expected: -1.4% Previous: -4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (DEC) Actual: -0.2 Expected: 0.3% Previous: false https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (DEC) Actual: -2 Expected: -1.4% Previous: false https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QL6jCmkiYm
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (DEC) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues as Risk Markets Remain Buoyant

US Dollar Sell-Off Continues as Risk Markets Remain Buoyant

Nick Cawley, Strategist

US Dollar Price, News and Analysis:

  • US dollar basket back below 91.00
  • US equity markets continue to hit record highs.
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Fresh Q1 USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The US dollar is on the back foot again today as investors continue to push risk markets higher ahead of the proposed USD1.9 trillion US stimulus plan. The main US indices continue to print fresh highs, while European bourses play catch-up due to a lagging covid-19 vaccination program. Last week’s US non-farm payroll print was weaker-than-expected and further fueled belief that the Fed will continue to keep monetary policy looser-for-longer until the employment market rebounds to near pre-pandemic levels.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The US dollar basket (DXY) had shown some signs of bottoming out this year after trading sub-90 level at the start of January. A combination of supportive moving averages and the completion of an inverted head and shoulders formation pushed DXY higher, but the fundamental outlook for the US dollar is turning negative again. In the short-term, sub-90 prices may be hard to justify from a technical point of view, but any rebound in DXY is likely to run into selling pressure. A period of sideways/range trading is more likely than not until the US stimulus bill is passed before the market then starts to look further ahead and begins to factor in the effect of this latest monetary splurge on inflation. The latest look at US price pressures on Wednesday should show inflation unchanged on balance in January. For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

Advertisement

US Dollar Basket (DXY) Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – February 9, 2021)

US Dollar Sell-Off Continues as Risk Markets Remain Buoyant

What is your view on theUS Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out
FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out
2021-02-09 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Advertisement