EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Buoyed by Stimulus Despite Slow Vaccination Rate
2021-02-09 07:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout
2021-02-09 12:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Analysis & News

  • USD/JPY Reversal To Find Dip Buyers
  • EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout

USD/JPY: A sizeable reversal in USD/JPY following two failed attempts to close above its 200DMA (105.54). In turn, this opens the door to near term support at 104.39, marking the 100DMA and Jan 11th peak, where dip buyers may begin to emerge, while the trendline from the YTD low resides at 104.20-25, protecting the 200DMA at 103.91. Alongside this, looking at the option markets, the daily implied range from the EU open is 104.57-105.19, which may stem further declines in today’s session.

USD/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout

Source: Refinitiv

One note of caution in chasing the move lower in USD/JPY at these levels, is the speed of the current move, which looks to have exceeded the move in both US rates and risk assets (Nikkei 225). Reminder that USDJPY trades relatively tight to the rates market, therefore JPY may have gotten ahead of itself.

USD/JPY vs Nikkei 225vs US 10YR Yield

Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout

Source: Refinitiv

JPY Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our Q1 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout

EUR/JPY: Once again the 127.00 provides a hurdle for further gains in the cross. However, while narrowing Bund/BTP spreads, rising oil prices and firmer risk assets reinforces the bullish case for EUR/JPY, given that FX vols remain subdued, the tighter range may persist in the short-term before the next breakout. On the downside, support resides at 126.00-15 and provided this level holds, the outlook remains constructive.

EUR/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 9% 4%
Weekly -1% 6% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Robust Despite Vaccine Interruption
South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Robust Despite Vaccine Interruption
2021-02-09 11:00:00
FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out
FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out
2021-02-09 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues as Risk Markets Remain Buoyant
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues as Risk Markets Remain Buoyant
2021-02-09 09:00:00
