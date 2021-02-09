News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: Time to Fade the DXY Index Rally?
2021-02-08 15:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (DEC) Actual: €14.8B Previous: €17.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • 🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a (DEC) Actual: €16.1B Expected: €15.9B Previous: €16.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Balance of Trade (DEC) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Previous: €17.2B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Balance of Trade s.a (DEC) due at 07:00 GMT (15min) Expected: €15.9B Previous: €16.4B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • The bull flag pattern is a great pattern to add to a forex trader's technical arsenal. Explosive moves are often associated with the bull flag. Learn more about the bull flag pattern here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/W4gHpwD8lW
  • Bank of France: French economy 5% below normal in January - BBG
  • Bank of Indonesia says current inflation rate is 'too low' Still expects 2021 inflation rate within 2-4% target - BBG $IDR
  • Gold and silver prices moved higher as the US Dollar eased from recent highs. Precious metal prices are backed by rising inflation expectations as fiscal stimulus appears to be down the road. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/02/09/Gold-Silver-Price-Forecast-Edging-Higher-as-the-US-Dollar-Retreats-Lower.html https://t.co/kEAyEyV5eE
  • Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF #Franc #CHF $USDCHF $CHFJPY $CADCHF $NZDCHF https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2021/02/09/Swiss-Franc-Technical-Forecast-USDCHF-CHFJPY-CADCHF-NZDCHF.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/YqySyh7qFY
  • While the Russell 2000 leading the US indices to record highs and Bitcoin charged by Elon Musk drew significant interest to start this week, the Dollar's breakout potential is another to top consideration of mine ($GBPUSD below) https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/02/09/Dollar-Primed-for-a-Break-but-What-Triggers-Bitcoin-Surges-on-the-Elon-Musk-Nod.html https://t.co/Rup2flfs5p
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD, SILVER PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold and silver prices extended higher, buoyed by a weaker US Dollar and stimulus hopes
  • Rising inflation expectations may cushion precious metal prices against higher yields
  • The world’s largest bullion ETF saw continuous outflow as investors turned to riskier assets
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold and Silver prices advanced for a third day against the backdrop of a weaker US Dollar. Markets awaited a fresh US$ 1.9 trillion US Covid-relief package to be approved by Congress. The US Dollar (DXY) index retreated to 90.74 from a two-month high of 91.55 as stimulus hopes were built against the backdrop of a much weaker-than-expected non-farm payrolls report. Only 49k positions were added in January, falling sharply below market expectations of a 105k increase. Tepid job market sentiment called for more fiscal support and may refrain the Fed from considering tapering any time soon.

The Democrat-led Senate is working towards approving the US$1.9 trillion stimulusbill, which aims to revitalize consumer spending, strengthen vaccine delivery and foster a faster recovery from the pandemic. House Democrats proposed to broaden the eligibility of stimulus payments for middle-income households. Individuals earning up to 75k and couples earning 150k annually may be able to receive US$ 1,400 cheque payments.

Further weakness in the Greenback may continue to support precious metal prices, which tend to be inversely correlated to the US Dollar. Gold and silver prices exhibited a negative relationship with the DXY US Dollar index, showing correlation coefficients of -0.79 and -0.92 respectively over the past 12 months.

Gold vs. DXY US Dollar Index – 12 Months

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

While inflation expectations and gold prices appear to have diverged over the past few months (chart below), a rising inflation outlook may still provide longer-term support to precious metals. That is because they are perceived as inflation hedges and a store of value. Renewed stimulus hopes sent the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis 5-year forward inflation expectation to a two-and-half year high of 2.14%. It could continue to rise should the economy bounce back strongly in the first quarter. Besides, relative underperformance of gold prices this year could be attributed to rising longer-dated US Treasury yields and an exuberant stock market rally. These have been making the yellow metal less appealing compared to riskier assets.

Gold vs. Fed 5-year Inflation Outlook – 12 Months

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

The world’s largest gold ETF - SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) – saw continuous net capital outflow over the past few weeks. The number of GLD shares outstanding deceased to 396.6 million for the week ending February 5th 2021 from a recent high of 407.1 million observed on January 4th, marking a 10.5 million decline. Gold prices and the number of outstanding GLD shares have exhibited a strong positive correlation of 0.92 over the past 12 months (chart below).

Gold Price vs. GLD ETF Shares Outstanding – 12 Months

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, gold prices returned to ‘range-bound’ trading conditions after briefly dipping below it, with US$ 1,810 and US$ 1,870 serving as immediate support and resistance levels respectively (chart below). The overall trend remains bearish-biased as suggested by downward-sloped moving average lines. The MACD indicator is about to form a bullish crossover but overall trend remains below the centerline, reflecting weak upward momentum.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower

Silverprices regained strength after falling sharply from last week’s peak of US$ 30.00. The overall trend appears to be bullish-biased, as suggested by the formation of higher highs and higher lows recently. Immediate resistance levels can be found at US$ 27.80 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) and US$ 28.67 (76.4% Fibonacci extension). A pullback from here may lead to a test of US$ 27.07 (50% Fibonacci extension) for support.

Silver PriceDaily Chart

Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
Gold BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -7% 23% -3%
Weekly 5% 20% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG Client Sentiment indicates that retail gold traders are leaning heavily towards the long side, with 84% of positions net long, while 16% are net short. Traders have increased short positions substantially (+20%) while reducing long exposure overnight (-5%). Compared to a week ago, traders have increased both short (+14%) and long (+7%) bets.

{{GUIDE|BUILDING_CONFIDENCE_IN_TRADING }}

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Tesla Adoption Propels BTC/USD to Record Highs
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Tesla Adoption Propels BTC/USD to Record Highs
2021-02-08 23:39:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Can Stocks Continue to Rally?
S&P 500 Price Outlook: Can Stocks Continue to Rally?
2021-02-08 21:15:00
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Remains Resilient Despite Vaccine Drama
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Remains Resilient Despite Vaccine Drama
2021-02-08 17:48:00
Advertisement