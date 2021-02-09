FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Buoyed by Stimulus Despite Slow Vaccination Rate
2021-02-09 07:30:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Struggling to define key levels? Floor-Trader Pivots assist traders in identifying areas in a chart where price is likely to approach and can be used to set appropriate targets, while effectively managing risk. Learn how to use this indicator here: https://t.co/Ye4m1FMKUW https://t.co/TRXVuCvdwC
  • Coming up in half an hour: my look at the charts, the confidence figures on the agenda this week and the IG client sentiment data. Do join me if you can https://t.co/vjRS3PMA9R
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/diCwqqa7eS https://t.co/gJYt2TwNp8
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/ECXEsFuiR2
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (DEC) Actual: -0.2% Expected: 0.3% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (DEC) Actual: -2% Expected: -1.4% Previous: -4.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (DEC) Actual: -0.2 Expected: 0.3% Previous: false https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (DEC) Actual: -2 Expected: -1.4% Previous: false https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QL6jCmkiYm
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (DEC) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.3% Previous: -1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-09
FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out

FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • FTSE 100 remains anchored around the 61.8% Fibonacci
  • Increasing inflation expectations and low real yields offer risk-on conditions
  • Covid-19 continues to pose a significant risk
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The FTSE 100 hasn’t moved much in the last 5 trading sessions, sticking to a tight range between 6,570 and 6,460 as fundamental factors unfold.

FTSE 100 Daily chart

FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out

On the one hand, a risk-on mentality has returned to markets as inflation expectations rise rapidly whilst real yields remain mostly unchanged, creating the perfect environment for investors to assume that stocks and non-yielding assets will outperform safe-havens as the Fed allows inflation to overshoot 2% in the medium-term.

This positive sentiment is also supported by the expectations that the current rate of vaccination in the country could see lockdown measures relaxed greatly in time for Easter, meaning that the summer season could see a rebound in economic activity. The United Kingdom is the country in Europe with the highest rate of vaccination at present, with an estimated 18% of the population already having received at least one dose, ahead of the United States which is at 12.4%, and the average for the European Union at 3.7%.

FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out

Source: ourworldindata.org

Advertisement

On the other hand, excessive valuations are a cause of concern for some investors as overbought conditions are still strong. The fact that Covid-19 has been around for a year and we have had many outbreaks in its course, there are still some who are wary that we’ll see normalcy in the next few years, even with the vaccine in play, and therefore current prices do not reflect the reality of the underlying economies and future expectations.

Technical analysis: the FTSE 100 is starting to look vulnerable around current levels as bullish momentum has been unable to push the index higher. The fact that price is consolidating around the 61.8% (6,489) Fibonacci (draws more attention to the importance of Fibonaccis in the recovery of the FTSE 100 since the lows seen last March. I have been mentioning these levels for some time now, and 6,500 seems to be the mean-reversion level for the current range, as indicated by the Bollinger bands.

The stochastic oscillator is currently approaching the middle line of 50, whilst the MACD is reversing the negative inclination as both of its lines are converging. This is likely to be showing indecision in the market with a lack of direction in the short-term, meaning that prices could remain around current levels in the next few sessions. In the case of a move to the upside, the 50-day SMA seems pretty convincing as a short-term resistance at 6,605, whilst the 100-day SMA is in a good place to offer support at 6,370.

FTSE 100 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 7% 0%
Weekly 3% 3% 3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues as Risk Markets Remain Buoyant
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues as Risk Markets Remain Buoyant
2021-02-09 09:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

FTSE 100
Mixed