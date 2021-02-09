News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Recovery Puts Monthly-Open Hurdle in Focus
2021-02-09 20:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Buoyed by Stimulus Despite Slow Vaccination Rate
2021-02-09 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
News
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
News
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?
2021-02-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
News
Gold Price Forecast: Key Test as Price Rebounds to Former Support - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-02-09 21:15:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: Edging Higher as the US Dollar Retreats Lower
2021-02-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Breaks Higher, More Gains Likely
2021-02-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
News
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout
2021-02-09 12:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.74% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.63% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.57% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.45% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.36% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/u8w0l7ooE3
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.35% Oil - US Crude: -0.09% Silver: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/L9k6BIH16B
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/QbdVZM4tqq
  • USD/CAD snaps the opening range for February to trade to a fresh monthly low (1.2713). Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/fbHyTPIrXj https://t.co/S3zW1EprQ4
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.25% Germany 30: 0.15% US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/1NgeY0EMjd
  • AUD/JPY Inverse Head and Shoulder Pattern Threatens Bullish Breakout https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/james_stanley/2021/02/09/AUDJPY-AUD-JPY-Australian-Dollar-Japanese-Yen-Inverse-Head-and-Shoulders-Threatens-Bullish-Breakout.html https://t.co/FfOcoljxCY
  • #Euro Forecast: $EURUSD Recovery Puts Monthly-Open Hurdle in Focus - https://t.co/foHdrxAM02 https://t.co/Yu0KqWxkPO
  • Two weeks ago I looked at breakout potential in Silver, and the following Monday saw Silver prices set a fresh seven-year high. Get your $XAG market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/g5699G5Fry https://t.co/42ODlMBchq
  • $USD at fresh session lows to test 50DMA at 90.43 https://t.co/hrxU1sVWKU
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.31% Silver: 0.09% Oil - US Crude: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/No30mFxSnO
Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?

Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Oil Breakout Boost the Dow?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Dow Jones & Crude Oil Price Outlook:

Dow Jones & Crude Oil Forecast: Will a Crude Breakout Boost the Dow?

The Dow Jones trades at record levels once again after recovering from market turbulence in late January. Not to be outdone, crude oil prices have climbed to their highest levels since January 2020. Encouragingly for the Dow, the recent breakout in the fossil fuel should serve as a tailwind for energy stocks and could translate into greater gains for indices with energy exposure.

Crude Oil Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (September 2018 – February 2021)

crude oil price chart

That said, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is not what it once was and its exposure to energy has slowly dwindled in recent years. The fall from grace suffered by energy stocks was acutely exemplified when Exxon Mobil (XOM) was removed from the Industrial Average in August 2020 after holding a spot on the index since 1928. XOM shares have outperformed the broader market in the year-to-date, but this outperformance has not been shared with the Dow Jones.

Dow Jones and Exxon Mobil (XOM) Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 – February 2021)

dow jones and exxon mobil xom price chart

With that in mind, traders searching for exposure to energy stocks in the event crude oil looks to climb higher might find tighter correlations in single stocks or the exchange traded funds like XLE.

Dow Jones, Exxon Mobil, USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January 2020 - February 2021)

dow jones, exxon mobil, usdcad price chart

Further still, USD/CAD typically enjoys an inverse correlation with crude oil, meaning if crude prices continue to rise, the pair may fall under pressure. Combined with the reversal in recent USD strength, USD/CAD might serve as a potential proxy for macro traders looking to ride crude oil strength. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

USD/CAD MIXED
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 8% 2%
Weekly 13% 8% 11%
What does it mean for price action?
--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Bitcoin Bulls Backed by Tesla, CME launches Ethereum futures
Bitcoin Bulls Backed by Tesla, CME launches Ethereum futures
2021-02-09 15:52:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Coiling for a Breakout
2021-02-09 12:00:00
South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Robust Despite Vaccine Interruption
South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Robust Despite Vaccine Interruption
2021-02-09 11:00:00
FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out
FTSE 100 Forecast: Mean-Reverting at Current Range as Fundamentals Play Out
2021-02-09 10:30:00
