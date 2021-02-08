DAX 30 Aiming at All-Time High, Will Momentum Hold?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
2021-02-08 12:00:00
S&P 500 Retakes the Risk Baton and Dollar Breakout Cut Short, What's Ahead?
2021-02-08 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Bolsters Calls for Stimulus
2021-02-08 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-07 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-07 16:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: USD and Yields Turn Higher as Economic Data Improves
2021-02-06 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-02-08 09:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shackled by the US Dollar, EUR/GBP Hitting Fresh Lows
2021-02-06 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, USD/JPY
2021-02-08 03:00:00
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JAN) Actual: 38.4 Previous: 38.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-08
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/eaFAEMYxIP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 77.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bll3eI83I7
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JAN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 38.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-08
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.19% Silver: 0.79% Gold: 0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/e2wJJeOqO6
  • NIESR forecasts UK GDP at 3.4% for 2021 (Prior forecast 5.9%) $GBP
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: -0.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.15% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AzL2jJmr29
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-08
  • Emotions are often a key driving force behind FOMO. If left unchecked, they can lead traders to neglect trading plans and exceed comfortable levels of risk. Read on and get your emotions in check here: https://t.co/eILWbFgHRE https://t.co/8mCer4A3oV
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 76.40%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DezZeBVsH8
DAX 30 Aiming at All-Time High, Will Momentum Hold?

DAX 30 Aiming at All-Time High, Will Momentum Hold?

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • European countries try to pick up the rate of vaccination after AstraZeneca issues
  • DAX 30 is showing strongly overbought as it nears ATH
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The last time I talked about the DAX was last Monday and I mentioned how I believed bullish sentiment had returned to equity markets, at which point the DAX 30 finished the day higher by 2.63% and kept the momentum going throughout the week, breaking above the all-time high this morning during the Asian session.

That said, I also mentioned that I doubted the German index had enough fundamental and technical drive to retest the all-time high, and we now know I was wrong. I do still believe that we’ll likely see a pullback before any more significant progress is made, but given how equity markets have remained in this “buy all” mentality, I could well be mistaken again.

Overall, market sentiment seems to be tilted to the upside again, as the vaccine rollout gives enough hope to think we could see an end to the virus issue soon, but not enough to encourage fiscal and monetary institutions to scale back stimulus in the economy, meaning that financial markets are well supported in the short-term.

In Germany, the new and more infectious variants of the virus are becoming an increasing worry as some European countries have faced strong outbreaks. The EU is falling behind when it comes to the rate of vaccination, given a distribution issue with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which added to the conclusion that such vaccine isn’t proven to be efficient in over 55s, is increasing concerns about the likelihood that we may not see some normalcy return this summer, which has been the glimmer of hope at the end of the tunnel up until now.

DAX 30 Aiming at All-Time High, Will Momentum Hold?

Source: ourworldindata.org

Advertisement

Technically, the DAX 30 shows strong signs of being overbought after last weeks rally, with the stochastic being at its highest level since the month of June last year. We’ve already seen a small bullish rejection this morning as the German index is now just above Friday’s closing price despite strong momentum taking price above 14,140 in the Asian session.

What happens today may set the mood for the rest of the week, so which side of the previous all-time high today’s candlestick closes at will be something to look out for. Further bullish momentum may see an attempt towards 14,500, although there is likely to be some strong resistance along the way. Alternatively, if price is unable to hold above 14,140 then we may start to see that much-anticipated correction towards 13,500. If so, I expect there to be some support around the 13,675 area.

DAX 30 Daily chart

DAX 30 Aiming at All-Time High, Will Momentum Hold?
Germany 30 MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 83% 6% 21%
Weekly -26% 50% 15%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
2021-02-08 12:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlooks - Setting Up for Fresh Highs?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlooks - Setting Up for Fresh Highs?
2021-02-08 09:52:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-02-08 09:00:00
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed