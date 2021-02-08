News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
EUR/USD Struggling to Find Traction as US Bond Yields Rise
2021-02-08 12:00:00
S&P 500 Retakes the Risk Baton and Dollar Breakout Cut Short, What's Ahead?
2021-02-08 01:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Oil Price Rally Buoyed by Signs of Stronger Demand and Subdued Supply
2021-02-06 07:00:00
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Weak Jobs Data Bolsters Calls for Stimulus
2021-02-08 07:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-07 16:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-07 16:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Forecast: USD and Yields Turn Higher as Economic Data Improves
2021-02-06 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-02-08 09:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shackled by the US Dollar, EUR/GBP Hitting Fresh Lows
2021-02-06 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY, USD/JPY
2021-02-08 03:00:00
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Key GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY Levels to Watch

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • Hawkish BoE Underpins GBP
  • Watch for Technical Exhaustion in Recent Trends

Hawkish BoE Underpins GBP, But Watch for Technical Exhaustion in Recent Trends

Risks remain tilted to the upside for the Pound, which has been reinforced by a hawkish BoE. Last week, the central bank downplayed negative interest rates, stating that they will not be operationally feasible for 6-months. In turn, with the UK’s success regarding its vaccine rollout, uncertainty over the UK outlook has eased notably since the beginning of the year and thus contributed to the outperformance in the Pound. The main focus for GBP bulls is picking crosses that have value.

GBP/USD: While the uptrend remains intact for the pair, the near-term hurdle is at 1.3740-60, which has capped further advances in GBP, raising risks of some exhaustion in the pair. Recent price action in the USD has largely been characterised by short-covering, which may still have further to run. Consequently, I expect GBP/USD to continue oscillating around the 1.37 handle with initial dips to 1.3670 (circa 20DMA) and 1.36, where support is likely to step in once again.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Download our Q1 Pound Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY: The cross is trading firmly in overbought territory as it chances the 2020 peak at 144.95. The combination of firmer risk appetite and rising optimism over the UK economy has catapulted GBP/JPY higher. That said, while the outlook remains encouraging for the cross to propel higher, the a fact that it is firmly in overbought territory does provide me with a cause for concern in the near term. In turn, I expect the bias to remain support on dips. Initial support sits at 144.10 (last week’s high) with 142.70 below.

GBP/JPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/JPY BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% 25% 22%
Weekly -12% 14% 7%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

EUR/GBP: Last week saw EUR/GBP break to fresh multi-month lows at 0.8740-50, a level we pointed out a few weeks ago with the vaccine trade in full swing. That said, with an ECB that is jawboning the currency and a BoE that is downplaying negative rates, there will likely be more room for further losses. CFTC data adds to this, given that speculators hold a sizeable long position in EUR/GBP, thus the cross is vulnerable to a long liquidation.The chart below provides a clearer chart of the levels that I have on my radar. First, we are currently holding the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement for now, while this may offer some short-term reprieve, the outlook remains bearish below 0.8860. On the downside, should 0.8740 break, the next level is at 0.8860-70

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/GBP MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 9% 22% 14%
Weekly 11% -17% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Find out more on trading GBP with our comprehensive guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

