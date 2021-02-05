News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Plummets Past 1.20- 2021 Breakdown Intensifies
2021-02-04 19:43:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
2021-02-05 19:00:00
Oil Price Overbought RSI Signal Persists as US Inventories Contract
2021-02-04 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Technical Look – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-05 12:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-05 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops After Soft NFP Report
2021-02-05 13:40:00
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: XAU at Big Support, XAG Nearing It
2021-02-05 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: EUR/GBP Bearish Breakdown, More GBP Gains Ahead?
2021-02-05 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP: British Pound Cheers Distancing from Negative Rates
2021-02-05 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Monthly Jobs Report Due
2021-02-04 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.44%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yPU8pm0MQr
  • Hey traders! Get your Friday market update from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/kKHb2zqwJ8
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.36% Wall Street: 0.26% FTSE 100: -0.04% France 40: -0.05% Germany 30: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3ge8MGLigt
  • The US Dollar has continued to weaken since today's jobs report. The $DXY is now near 91.00, its lowest level in the past two days. $USD https://t.co/ITKolROa5p
  • $GBPCHF has mostly consolidated today following yesterday's gains, continuing to trade above 1.2300 at its highest levels since March. $GBP $CHF https://t.co/ikhUhADG3l
  • $USDCHF has weakened today, now trading slightly below the 0.9000 level again. The pair broke above that level yesterday for the first time since early December. $USD $CHF https://t.co/i4sNwEb9EJ
  • ECB's Rehn: - Pandemic is likely to weigh on inflation for years to come - Economy needs aid until rebound is "firmly underway" #ECB $EUR
  • US 10yr Treasury yields briefly spiked to above 1.18% following today's jobs report, hitting their highest level since March 2020. 10yr yields previously hit the 1.18% level after the Georgia Senate runoffs before tightening amidst market volatility at the end of January. $USD https://t.co/LDSvXdp2ft
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bH2xJsaeJU
  • President Biden: - It's very clear that our economy is still in trouble - We are still in the teeth of the pandemic - American people are looking to the government for help - Size of stimulus checks will not be cut $USD $SPY
WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High

WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

WTI – US Crude Oil Price Setup:

Advertisement

WTI – US Crude Oil reached a fresh yearly high after catalyzing off of a combination of a reduction in US Crude inventories and the approval of the larger US Fiscal Stimulus package. An increase in demand for the major commodity provided bulls with renewed optimism, allowing them to push through the critical level at 5204.3, formed by the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the 2020 move.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI – US Crude Oil Monthly Chart

WTI US Crude Oil Monthly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Meanwhile, short-term price action remains within the confines of a bullish channel, after bears failed to break below current support, allowing buyers to run with the trend. A break above the upper Bollinger Band, combined with a Commodity Channel Index (CCI) reading of 227, indicates that although the bullish trend has prevailed, prices remain in oversold territory, potentially hindering further gains.

WTI – US Crude Oil Daily Chart

WTI US Crude Oil Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Learn the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

WTI – US Crude Oil Sentiment

WTI US Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bulls Drive Rally to Fresh Yearly High
Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% -3% -3%
Weekly -11% 36% 13%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 38.10% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.62 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.44% lower than yesterday and 8.33% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.00% lower than yesterday and 28.60% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops After Soft NFP Report
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops After Soft NFP Report
2021-02-05 13:40:00
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
USDJPY Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength Driving USDJPY to Multi-Week Highs
2021-02-05 12:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
2021-02-05 10:30:00
South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Remains Upbeat Leading up to NFP
South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Remains Upbeat Leading up to NFP
2021-02-05 09:46:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude