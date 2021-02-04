GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength to Ebb as VIX Index Falls
2021-02-03 23:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead
2021-02-03 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
2021-02-04 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-03 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
2021-02-04 10:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP
2021-02-04 09:00:00
British Pound Outlook: EUR/GBP Testing Support with BoE Meeting on Tap
2021-02-04 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • BoE at the top.... GBPUSD option breakeven 74pips - Eyes on NIRP commentary https://t.co/PfCNvlQYID
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/j6b6lf0unE
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE MPC Vote Cut due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0/9 Previous: 0/9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE MPC Vote Unchanged due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 9/9 Previous: 9/9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE MPC Vote Hike due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0/9 Previous: 0/9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 MPC Meeting Minutes due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Monetary Policy Report due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Quantitative Easing due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: £875B Previous: £875B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Interest Rate Decision due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Business Confidence (JAN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 43 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP

GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, Bank of England, news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD is looking technically weak but a near-term pause for breath is likely.
  • That could be triggered by a Bank of England announcement that its monetary policy committee has ruled out a negative interest rate policy (NIRP) in the UK.
Advertisement

GBP/USD to steady after recent losses

GBP/USD has broken to the downside from a rising channel on the charts that has been in place since early last month, suggesting further losses to come. However, as the section at the bottom of the chart below shows, the RSI is now close to the 30 level that points to an oversold market, implying that at least a pause for breath is now likely, and perhaps a near-term rally.

GBP/USD Price Chart, 30-Minute Timeframe (January 19 – February 4, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Looking for an analysis of EUR/GBP? We have one here

The nudge that GBP/USD needs to steady after its recent falls could come from today’s announcements on interest rates and the UK economy from the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee and the Bank’s Governor Andrew Bailey.

The BoE will almost certainly keep Bank Rate at 0.1% but it has been consulting on the feasibility of a negative interest rate policy and the results are due today. Bailey may well argue that while NIRP is possible, more QE to boost activity is less risky. Moreover,while neither a rate cut nor more QE can be ruled out in future, and NIRP should not be ruled out as a policy tool, Bailey is not yet ready to move on monetary policy.

Ruling out NIRP for now would likely lead to a near-term bounce in GBP/USD, especially if the monetary policy report accompanying the MPC announcements points to the success of the coronavirus vaccine rollout in the UK. That has taken the pressure off the BoE to act now and indeed if the vaccination program is followed by an economic recovery the brighter outlook would point to no more rate cuts this cycle.

The announcements are due at 1200 GMT and Bailey’s press conference will begin at 1230.

DailyFX calendar

Source: DailyFX calendar

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% -11% 1%
Weekly 27% 1% 13%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
2021-02-04 10:30:00
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
2021-02-04 01:30:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Did Elon Musk Materially Alter Bitcoin's Outlook?
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Did Elon Musk Materially Alter Bitcoin's Outlook?
2021-02-03 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish