EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Strength to Ebb as VIX Index Falls
2021-02-03 23:05:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Surges as Economic Recovery Aids Outlook, Copper Faces Technical Hurdle
2021-02-04 04:30:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Accelerates- Resistance Lies Ahead
2021-02-03 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Forecast: Jobless Claims, Stimulus in Focus
2021-02-04 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-03 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold and Silver Slammed Lower as the US Dollar Flexes its Muscles
2021-02-04 10:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Analysis: Key Levels to Watch for XAU/USD, XAG/USD
2021-02-04 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Breaking Lower, Lift Likely if Bank of England Rules Out NIRP
2021-02-04 09:00:00
British Pound Outlook: EUR/GBP Testing Support with BoE Meeting on Tap
2021-02-04 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout
2021-02-04 11:35:00
Japanese Yen: USD/JPY Hits 105.00 as U.S. Stimulus Optimism Reemerges
2021-02-02 08:56:00
Real Time News
  • BoE at the top.... GBPUSD option breakeven 74pips - Eyes on NIRP commentary https://t.co/PfCNvlQYID
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/j6b6lf0unE
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE MPC Vote Cut due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0/9 Previous: 0/9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE MPC Vote Unchanged due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 9/9 Previous: 9/9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE MPC Vote Hike due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0/9 Previous: 0/9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 MPC Meeting Minutes due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Monetary Policy Report due at 12:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Quantitative Easing due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: £875B Previous: £875B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 BoE Interest Rate Decision due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Business Confidence (JAN) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 43 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-02-04
Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout

Justin McQueen, Analyst

USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY Price Analysis & News

  • Currency Volatility Remains Subdued Despite USD Breakout
  • USD/JPY Eyes 200DMA
  • Euro Cracks 1.20

Currency Volatility Remains Subdued Despite USD Breakout

The US Dollar has continued its climb with the greenback now firmly above the 91.00 handle, which in turn has seen EUR/USD trip below the psychological 1.2000 level. That said, looking at the options market, implied volatility remains at relatively subdued levels, with the Euro 1-weekly implied volatility at a 43% 1-year percentile. As such, should USD upside persist, the move is likely to be a drift higher as opposed to a sharp acceleration. The table below shows the implied daily and weekly % move. Of note, there is a pick up in the GBP vols given the Bank of England meeting.

Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout

Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?

USD/JPY Eyes 200DMA

Whatever major pair you are looking at, it is evident that the US Dollar is in recovery mode as key levels break. USD/JPY has broken through its downtrend and now edging towards the 200DMA (105.57) where the move higher has been underpinned by the rise in US yields. Keep in mind that USD/JPY is one of the most positively correlated major pairs with US Treasury yields. The first real test for this recent uptrend will be resistance 105.55-65, which may prompt signs of exhaustion.

USDJPY Chart: Daily Time Frame

Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout

USD/JPY Implied volatility levels

Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout

Euro Cracks 1.20

Going back the Euro, risks remain tilted to the downside, particularly if there is a close below the 1.2000 handle. Of note, there is around 1yard of option expiries at 1.2000-05, which in turn may see spot price magnetised around the 1.2000 handle until the 10am New York cut off. In the short-term support is situated at 1.1978, marking the 50% Fibonacci retracement (Nov 2020-Jan 2021 rise). Taking a closer look at the option implied levels, the Euro is currently holding the implied low 1.1986.

EUR/

USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout

EUR/USD Implied volatility levels

Currency Volatility - US Dollar Gains, EUR/USD Cracks, USD/JPY Breakout

